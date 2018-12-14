Friday’s Headlines
Reindeer collisions are up at the North Pole due to a lack of sleigh lanes, and Santa is in danger of being replaced by a computer. Please help Streetsblog investigate these and other stories by contributing to our annual December donation drive.
Today’s headlines:
- Florida is fast-tracking a South Dade bus rapid transit line. Many residents still want a promised Metrorail extension, but state and local officials say BRT is cheaper. (Miami Herald)
- Philadelphia’s most dangerous streets are disproportionately located in neighborhoods populated by people of color. (WHYY)
- The Twin Cities’ Metro Transit will start moving away from diesel and toward an all-electric bus fleet next year. (Star Tribune)
- Detroit has bought new equipment to keep protected bike lanes clear of snow and boosted funding for plowing by 20 percent. (Crain’s Detroit Business) Maybe this will address some of the publisher’s concerns.
- Buffalo took a step forward when it repealed minimum parking regulations, but is now taking a step back by adding 750 metered spaces downtown. At least it’s raising the rates. (WIVB)
- The Carolina Panthers’ plan to build a team office and practice facility in South Carolina has sparked renewed talk of light rail. (Charleston Post and Courier)
- The Street is bearish on Uber and Lyft’s initial public stock offerings.
- Bikelash can hit even outdoorsy, fitness-obsessed cities like Colorado Springs. (KRDO)
- Madrid is the latest European city to ban all pollution-emitting vehicles from the city center. (The Guardian)
- The “Dutch Reach” might sound kinda dirty, but it actually means opening a car door with your left hand, and it’s an easy way passengers can protect cyclists in bike lanes that are separating from the road by parking. (Mobility Lab)