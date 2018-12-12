Wednesday’s Headlines
- Detroit’s MoGo bike-share started a pilot program to provide hand-pedaled bikes for people with, for example, cerebral palsy. But The New York Times found that such programs are the exception. People with disabilities have few options when it comes to bike rentals.
- While bike shares have been successful in some metro Boston cities, others have gotten rid of dockless programs because the bikes end up in the ocean or snowbanks. (Globe)
- In other bike-share news, Pacers Bikeshare is adding 23 stations and 275 bikes. (WISH) Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has found a new vendor — VeoRide plans to introduce 200 rental bikes, and possibly e-bikes and e-scooters, in May. (The Gazette) But Seattle has reported a 20 percent drop in biking, likely due to the weather. (My Northwest)
- In a Q&A with the Post, Washington Area Bicycling Association Communications Director Colin Browne talks about the need for congestion pricing.
- Oregon is asking the feds for permission to start tolling based on congestion on parts of I-5 and I-205. (Bike Portland)
- Oklahoma City has won a $14-million federal grant for its first bus rapid transit line. (Journal Record)
- With funding for the Orange Line secured, Minneapolis’s Metro Transit has turned its attention to another bus rapid transit line, the E-Line. (Star Tribune)
- L.A. is spending $10 million on special lanes where cyclists can safely writhe around in agony. (The Onion)