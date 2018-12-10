Monday’s Headlines
On to the news:
- It looks as if Lyft will beat competitor Uber to be the first ride-hailing company to go public, filing paperwork to sell stock as early as the first quarter of 2019. Investors are likely to value the company at more than $20 billion, even though, like Uber, it’s never turned a profit. (Reuters)
- Cities are struggling to keep up with advances in technology. Governing advises regulators to shoot for better mobility, especially in underserved areas, while also keeping sustainability in mind; using pricing, not caps on supply, to allocate resources; insist on data-sharing; and vigorously enforce the rules.
- Dockless e-scooters are not much better than docked bike-shares at serving low-income neighborhoods in Washington, D.C. (Fast Company)
- Bike-share is back in Baltimore, as Lime dropped 100 bikes over the weekend, with plans for more. Lime and Bird both agreed to pay the city $15,000 plus $1 per bike or scooter for better bike infrastructure. (Sun)
- Albuquerque, N.M., police will start ticketing drivers who park in bus-only lanes next week. (They weren’t before?) (KRQE)
- Memphis recently unveiled a revamped Manassas Street, complete with protected bike lanes, buffers, bump-outs and other traffic-calming measures, as well as some pretty crosswalks. (Flyer)
- Two Cincinnati city council members are proposing a one-stop-shop app for local transit, ride-hailing, bike shares and scooter rentals. (City Beat)
- Minneapolis’s proposed new zoning plan drastically increases density along transit lines. (Curbed)
- One Detroit writer says the Motor City’s bus system is better than you think. (News)
- Mixed messages: Lyft tells e-scooter users in Denver to ride in bike lanes, but the city wants them to stay on the sidewalk. The confusion has led to injuries and even a pedestrian slapping a scooter rider. Now the city council is reconsidering the rules. (Denver Post)
- The rules are the opposite in San Jose, Calif., where Mayor Sam Liccardo wants scooters off the sidewalks — and he’s threatened scooter companies with a ban if they don’t use technology like geofencing to help. (Mercury News)