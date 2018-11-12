Monday’s Headlines
- Incoming House Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio is no fan of privatizing infrastructure, but he also knows he’ll need President Trump’s support to get a bill through the Senate. (WaPo)
- Ray LaHood — President Obama’s Republican transportation secretary — is the latest to tell President Trump he should work with Democrats on an infrastructure bill. (CNBC)
- Newly elected Portland city commissioner Jo Anne Hardesty envisions a car-free city where transit is free and convenient. (Bike Portland)
- Work has started on a Florida bike trail that will connect suburban Pinellas County with downtown St. Petersburg. But users will have to cross a six-lane freeway. (Tampa Bay Times)
- El Paso’s new streetcar started running Friday. (KFOX) Officials will cut the ribbon on St. Louis’ Loop Trolley next week, but it’s unclear when service starts. (Post-Dispatch)
- Minnesota Gov.-elect Tim Walz says he’ll propose a gas-tax hike next year. (WNAX)
- Bike- and scooter-share companies Lime and Spin have reached an agreement with software company Remix and the L.A. DOT to share data. (Government Technology)
- The hiring of former New York transit and Citi Bike boss Jay Walder as Virgin Hyperloop One CEO gives the company “street cred,” according to the Elon Musk fanboys at Wired.
- The wealthy hate transit, so why should anyone trust them about Amazon’s HQ2? (Greater Greater Washington)
- Amsterdam is raising parking rates to discourage cars and spending $400 million on transit to it more attractive. (Smart Cities World)