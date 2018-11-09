Friday’s Headlines

- Traffic deaths are an international public health epidemic. Cars kill 1.3 million people each year. Where is the outrage? (Ottawa Citizen)
- State funding for public transit in Ohio will probably continue to dwindle when Republican Mike DeWine takes office as governor. (WCPO)
- Drivers in Utah (Salt Lake Tribune) and Missouri (Kansas City Star) refuse to pay more for gas, even if it means passing up an opportunity to improve education or crumbling roads.
- Milwaukee streetcar drivers say test runs have taught drivers how to share the road — not just with streetcars, but with people on foot and bikes, too. (Journal Sentinel)
- Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says the city will borrow $44 million to meet a federal demand for more matching funds for light rail. (KHON)
- West Seattle Blog has a detailed look at options for light rail to Ballard, Wash.
- Remember Puck from “The Real World”? (Google it, millennials.) Bike couriers could be the answer to the car delivery services clogging city streets. Just make sure to hide the peanut butter. (Mobility Lab)
- L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti gave Hillsborough County, Fla. voters a shout-out on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for approving a sales tax hike to fund transit. (Tampa Bay Times)
- New University of Charlotte basketball coach Ron Sanchez is a big fan of light rail and e-scooters. (Observer)