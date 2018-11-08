Thursday’s Headlines

- High turnout among Democrats powered many local transportation-related initiatives to victory on Tuesday — and proved that politicians win when they run on improving infrastructure. (City Lab)
- Curbed also delves into various transportation referendums, pointing out the urban-rural divide and wondering whether free rides to the polls helped boost turnout.
- Oregon Rep. Peter DeFazio will take over as chairman of the House Transportation Committee in January. He says he’s committed to spending $100 billion on transit infrastructure. (KLCC)
- Politico has more on what the Democratic wave in the House will mean for D.C. oversight and transportation-related ballot initiatives around the country.
- Yet another prediction that Democrats will work with President Trump on an infrastructure bill. But will Trump work with them? We’ll believe it when we see it. (The Hill)
- Oklahoma City’s streetcar will be free to ride for three weeks after it starts running in December. (Oklahoman)
- Greensboro, N.C. hopes Vision Zero will reduce crashes at its most dangerous intersections. (Fox 8)
- Bike lanes rejected in Monroe, La. (Monroe News) and approved in Savannah, Ga. (Connect)
- No one knows whether it’s intentional or accidental, but one Portland bike lane is consistently covered in nails. (KATU)
- Uber and Lyft want to create “walled gardens” — a Facebook-like experiences that encourages users to never leave the app for their transportation needs. That’s bad news for public transit. (Fast Company)