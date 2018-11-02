Friday’s Headlines
- Houston drivers kill 150 pedestrians and cyclists and injure another 350 every year, making it one of the most dangerous cities in America for people on a bike or on foot. Why? The roads are built to move vehicles as quickly as possible, leaving people to deal with buckling sidewalks — or no sidewalks — and a lack of crosswalks or bike lanes. (Chronicle)
- Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has opted not to veto a law making it easier to build bike lanes by easing fire-code restrictions, letting it take effect without her signature. (Fishbowl)
- Environmental nonprofit U.S. PIRG has some innovating ideas for switching from diesel to electric buses — for example, negotiating with utilities on power rates.
- The New York Times has another article about how Democrats intend to pass an infrastructure bill if they take control of the House.
- Sound Transit’s new light rail station in Kent, outside Seattle, will emphasize lighting and landscaping that helps pedestrians feel safe. (Reporter) The transit agency is also about to start work on a streetcar extension in Tacoma. (News Tribune)
- For a small monthly fee, Uber users in L.A., Austin, Denver, Orlando and Miami can avoid surge pricing. Uber hopes the plan will help it compete with Lyft’s new monthly subscription. (USA Today)
- Take this with a grain of salt, but Elon Musk says Tesla is starting its own ride-hailing service. Right after he puts a man on Mars. (Yahoo)
- Durham, N.C. is emailing commuters personalized maps of bike, bus and walking routes to work and giving away cash prizes to bus riders in an effort to discourage solo driving. (City Lab)
- A driver in Melbourne, Australia, was caught on video intentionally sideswiping a man on a bike. He was charged with reckless driving causing injury, which sounds serious but carries just a $1,000 fine. (Bicycling)
- Sad trumpet sound: West Jordan, Utah removed a sign for a bike lane to nowhere that’s just 50 feet long. Connectivity is coming, though, as the area continues to develop. (KUTV)