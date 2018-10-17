Wednesday’s Headlines

- Seattle’s University District has some of the busiest — and most dangerous — intersections in the city. With a light-rail station set to open in 2021, neighborhood stakeholders want to close some streets to vehicular traffic. (KUOW)
- The Baltimore City Council preliminarily approved Complete Streets legislation to require more bike lanes, sidewalks and public transit options. (Sun)
- Urban planner Jeff Speck offers tips for cities to become more walkable: Embrace mixed use, slow down traffic, invest in bike infrastructure, energize public spaces and create urban centers in the suburbs. (City Lab)
- Bird is addressing concerns about scooters blocking the sidewalk in Columbia, Mo., by requiring users to snap photos of their parked scooters. The company may also hire “Bird watchers” to investigate reports of scooter scofflaws. (KMIZ, Missourian)
- After a heated debate in which businesses accused the city of waging war on cars, Lincoln, Neb. sided with residents and will implement its first road diet. (Journal Star)
- Houston’s first light rail line contributed to a significant decline in greenhouse gas pollution, according to a Texas A&M study. (Government Technology)
- After Delaware transit users complained about the dismantling of a bus hub in Wilmington, DART is building a new one, and is also improving bus stops and shelters. (Business Now)
- Paris’s socialist mayor wants to say “au revoir” to gas- and diesel-powered vehicles. Will she get her way? (New York Magazine)
- Now that the weather’s cooling down, Bike Easy’s executive director gave Curbed eight suggestions for places to bike to in New Orleans this fall.
- Lyft drivers are really pulling their weight in Savannah, Ga. — the ride-hailing company has started a new pedicab service. (Morning News)