Jeff Speck: For a Walkable City, Remove Centerlines on Local Streets

Brighton Road, London, after the removal of the centerlines. Data from three roads studied suggested an average nominal speed reduction of 6.9 mph. Photo: Transport for London
Brighton Road, London, after the removal of the centerlines. Data from three roads studied suggested an average nominal speed reduction of 6.9 mph. Photo: Transport for London

Island Press has granted Streetsblog the exclusive right to publish a series of excerpts from Jeff Speck’s new book, Walkable City RulesThese will be shared over the next several months in conjunction with the book’s October release.

RULE 71: When repaving a two-lane, two-way street in an area where pedestrians are present, do not include a centerline without a site-specific justification.

Author Jeff Speck
Author Jeff Speck

Our friends at the Ministry of Silly Driving (a.k.a. Transport for London) had been suspicious for some time that streets might be safer without a center stripe. The city had already enacted in 2009 a “Better Streets” policy that embraced the Dutch concept of Naked Streets (see Rule 77), and engineers in the department were hopeful that a “less is more” approach might apply to centerlines as well. Holding to the initially counterintuitive logic of Naked Streets, these engineers expected that centerlines are one of many road markings that can make drivers feel more confident, causing them to speed as a result.

The city repaved three two-lane regional roads without centerlines, and compared driver speeds before and after. The results did not disappoint: when adjusted for the not insignificant impact of fresh pavement—which notably tends to encourage speeding—drivers on the reconfigured streets slowed down about 7 mph on average.

In the context of danger to people walking, 7 mph is a huge margin. At the speeds witnessed in this study, around 30 mph, a 7 mph reduction can cut the risk of death almost in half. As one considers driver behavior, this study’s outcomes are unsurprising. While making an effort to avoid conjecture, the authors suggest that some drivers “position their vehicles close to a white line regardless of the traffic conditions, believing it is their ‘right’ to be in that position.

speckchart

Centerline removal introduces an element of uncertainty which is reflected in lower speeds.” They also note that the most conspicuous speed reductions occur when drivers see oncoming vehicles approaching.

It turns out that this study was not the first of its kind. The authors note an earlier effort undertaken by the Wilshire County Council between 2003 and 2007, which found that resurfacing streets without centerlines led to not only lower speeds, but also fewer injury crashes. And prior research by the UK’s independent Transport Research Laboratory had similar findings.

Based on all this evidence, with no opposing data, it seems safe to conclude that streets without centerlines are safer. Any public works department that insists on keeping them, without substantial evidence to the contrary, is likely valuing convention over human lives.

A few notes deserve elaboration. First, the increased speeds caused by resurfacing are real, averaging 4.5 mph in this study. The implied instruction worth sharing here is that, unless a safer striping configuration is being introduced, it likely hurts safety to resurface a road before mandated by deteriorating pavement.

Second, the study’s authors note that “not all roads would be suitable for removing central markings, particularly where the markings highlight a particular hazard.” There are exceptions to every rule, but purported exceptions must be reviewed critically.

Walkable City Rules, the upcoming book from Jeff Speck. Image: Island Press
Walkable City Rules, the upcoming book from Jeff Speck. Image: Island Press

Footnotes:

211         Ryan Cooper and Sam Wright, “Centerline Removal Trial,” Outcomes Design Engineering, Transport for London (August 2014), http://content.tfl.gov.uk./centre-line-removal-trial.pdf.

212         Ibid.

213         Ibid.

  • Joe R.

    This is really interesting. I would never think something as simple as removing a centerline could have this dramatic an effect of speeds. This is not only a low-cost tool, but it even saves money over the default of adding a centerline after a street is repaved.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

It Just Got Easier for Cities to Design Walkable, Bikeable Streets

By Angie Schmitt |
We probably haven’t seen the last of engineers who insist on designing local streets like surface highways. But at least now they can’t claim their hands are tied by federal regulations. Last week, the Federal Highway Administration struck 11 of the 13 design rules for “national highways” — a 230,000-mile network of roads that includes many urban streets. The rule change eliminates […]

Compelling Evidence That Wider Lanes Make City Streets More Dangerous

By Angie Schmitt |
The “forgiving highway” approach to traffic engineering holds that wider is safer when it comes to street design. After decades of adherence to these standards, American cities are now criss-crossed by streets with 12-foot wide lanes. As Walkable City author Jeff Speck argued in CityLab last year, this is actually terrible for public safety and the pedestrian environment. […]

Removing Center Lines Reduced Speeding on London Streets

By Angie Schmitt |
On some streets, getting drivers to stop speeding might be as easy as eliminating a few stripes. That’s the finding from a new study from Transport for London [PDF]. TfL recently examined the effect of eliminating center lines on three London streets. The agency found it slowed average driving speeds between 5 and 9 miles per hour, […]