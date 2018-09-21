Friday’s Headlines

- The $3.3-billion transit plan Houston unveiled this week, tentatively set for a vote in November 2019, is heavy on dedicated bus lanes, but rail could be put back into the mix. (Chronicle)
- The campaign to pass a 1-percent sales tax for transportation in Hillsborough County, Fla., has strong support from Tampa-area businesses. (Florida Politics)
- Atlanta’s booming exurbs are struggling to fund their growing transit needs. (WABE) Meanwhile, Metro Atlanta’s transit agency is considering shifting funding from Clifton Corridor light rail — which the city annexed Emory University to build — to the Atlanta Beltline, where advocates want funding to build more of a proposed 22-mile light rail line along the trail. (AJC)
- A group called MilWALKee Walks is placing memorials at intersections where 12 Milwaukee residents were hit by drivers while walking. Forty-four percent of Wisconsin’s pedestrian deaths happen in the Cream City despite having just 10 percent of the state’s population. (Fox 6)
- St. Louis County is considering withholding millions of funds for Metrolink security until the transit agency improves security — because less money will really help it curb crime. (KSDK)
- Columbus’s lone protected bike lane is popular, but the Ohio capital city has no plans for actually building them. (Underground)
- Streetcar success: The Kansas City streetcar hit 5 million rides in a little over two years, and the city is looking to buy two more cars (KSHB). In Tucson, the Sun Link streetcar hit 4 million riders in four years (Arizona Daily Star).
- Cities that felt powerless to make demands of Uber and Lyft have wised up and are getting better about extracting data from e-scooter companies. (WIRED)
- While cities are caught up in autonomous cars or dockless scooters, walkability is what makes a city great. And it’s easy and often relatively cheap to make a city more walkable. (The Guardian)