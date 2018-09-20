Podcast: Bringing Back Denver’s Union Station

This week we’re joined by Bill Sirois, senior manager for Transit-Oriented Communities with Denver’s Regional Transportation District. Bill talks about the unique funding, extensive planning, and successful execution of the Union Station project.

We also discusses the construction of over 38,000 housing units near transit since 2005, other interesting examples of TOD in the region, and what comes next as the current period of transit expansion comes to a close.