Friday’s Headlines

- The Trump Administration has issued just one-third as many “letters of no prejudice”—signals to local governments that they can expect funding for transit projects—as it did last year, and the delays are costing cities millions. (Bloomberg)
- The more people ride the bus, the safer streets are. (City Lab)
- For PARK(ing) Day, the lot at Lenox Square Mall in Atlanta is being transformed into 40 mini-parks, with solar generators powering food trucks and a movie projector. Now, if that wasn’t only one day a year… (AJC)
- Miami is doing the right thing for the wrong reason: The city is raising parking rates, but just because it needs money, not to discourage driving. Hopefully some drivers will start using transit anyway. (Herald)
- Illinois NIMBYs are blocking a plan to increase Amtrak service between Milwaukee and Chicago because the added capacity might require a new freight siding. (Urban Milwaukee)
- Just say no: The Arizona DOT is seeking input on the Sonoran Corridor, a proposed highway connecting I-10 and I-19 in Tucson. (Arizona Public Media)
- Uber has a new logo (Engadget). But it has the same safety problems: A woman recently jumped from a moving car in Las Vegas to escape the fake Uber driver who kidnapped her. (KNTV)
- Cincinnati is testing its first-ever bus-only lane, on part of Main Street downtown. (Enquirer)
- Annapolis city council members say Mayor Gavin Buckley moved too quickly and didn’t consult the right people when he created a temporary bike lane downtown. (Capital Gazette)
- After the Nashville transit referendum’s defeat last year, Mayor David Briles is thinking smaller. He’s zeroing in on the Dickerson Pike corridor, proposing new sidewalks, bike lanes and bus rapid transit. (Tennessean)
- A Missouri driver was so incensed he had to stop for a school bus that he sped around it on someone’s lawn— just days after two drivers hit an Ohio girl walking to the bus stop. (Kansas City Star)