Tuesday’s Headlines

- Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is open to Northern Virginia communities’ demands to cut transit funding in favor of roads. If that happens, where would dedicated funding for the D.C. Metro come from? (WaPo)
- Miami-Dade’s transportation board has approved the county’s first bus rapid transit line, ignoring critics who pointed out that elected officials promised them rail, then shifted course to cheaper BRT. (Herald)
- An independent review of the circumstances that led to an emergency four-week closure of the Baltimore Metro earlier this year basically found that the Maryland Transit Administration doesn’t know what it’s doing (Sun). Meanwhile, Baltimore subway and light rail riders can expect more closures this month. (WBAL)
- A Memphis city councilman says a small fee dedicated to transit would allow the city to expand bus service while possibly fixing potholes and giving tax rebates to low-income residents or businesses, as well. The proposal would improve service from every two hours or more on some routes to every hour or less, according to MATA’s CEO. (WREG)
- Road diets could be coming to midtown Kansas City. (Fox4KC)
- Uber — which recently bought bike-share and e-scooter providers in an effort to diversify and fend off allegations its car-hailing service actually increases traffic — is now interested in developing its own scooters. (Bloomberg)
- Also from Bloomberg: Lyft wants to beat Uber to an initial public stock offering and is eyeing 2019.
- Arizona’s director of highway safety blames “jaywalkers” for getting themselves killed — not the drivers who don’t stop, nor the traffic engineers who build wide, fast streets without anyplace for people to safely cross on foot. (ABC 15)
- Seattle’s downtown streetcar is one step closer to the grave, as Mayor Jenny Durkin said the cost estimate has risen another $50 million, and she continues to question ridership projections. (KIRO)
- Cities could use red-light cameras already in place to catch drivers in bike lanes and bus-only lanes. (Mobility Lab)