Talking Headways Podcast: Urbanism as a Way of Life

This week’s podcast — our 200th! — is a special edition.

To celebrate city life, we read, in full, “Urbanism as a Way of Life” by Louis Wirth from the Journal of Sociology in 1938. The piece is introduced by Dr. Lisa Schweitzer, a professor at USC Sol Price School of Public Policy, who believes this piece and others sometimes get overshadowed by Jane Jacobs but have something great to tell us about cities and how we live in them.

So let us change that shall we?

