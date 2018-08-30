Talking Headways Podcast: Urbanism as a Way of Life

This week’s podcast — our 200th! — is a special edition.

To celebrate city life, we read, in full, “Urbanism as a Way of Life” by Louis Wirth from the Journal of Sociology in 1938.  The piece is introduced by Dr. Lisa Schweitzer, a professor at USC Sol Price School of Public Policy, who believes this piece and others sometimes get overshadowed by Jane Jacobs but have something great to tell us about cities and how we live in them.

So let us change that shall we?

Click here to listen.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Talking Headways Podcast: Lightsaber Fights From Autonomous Pods

By Jeff Wood |
This week's guest is Dr. Lisa Schweitzer of USC's Sol Price School of Public Policy. In the first of a two-part series, Dr. Schweitzer talks about how her students respond to urban planning classes, what a recent controversy in a Los Angeles City Council election reveals about bike advocacy, and autonomous vehicles and land use policy.

Talking Headways Podcast: Louisville’s Urbanism Derby

By Jeff Wood |
This week’s guest is Branden Klayko, founder of Streetsblog Network member site Broken Sidewalk, which covers transportation and urbanist issues in Louisville, Kentucky. Louisville is one of the oldest American cities west of the Appalachians, and we discuss the history of the city and its urban heritage. (Is it southern? Is it in the Midwest?)  While many may […]

Talking Headways Podcast: Supply and Demand Is So Boring

By Jeff Wood |
We’re back with Dr. Lisa Schweitzer of USC’s Price School of Public Policy this week for part two of our discussion. We talk about the idea of jobs/housing balance, her blog post on the Smartest Boy Urbanist, and her favorite planning books and mentors, plus we get a preview of her upcoming book on firearms and cities.

Campaign Flashback: Obama an Admirer of Jane Jacobs

By Ben Fried |
This vid has been making the rounds via Streetsblog Network member Beyond DC. In it we see candidate Obama tell a crowd in Toledo that the Death and Life of Great American Cities is "a great book" and delve into some talking points about the importance of cities to regional economies. Read into it what […]

Historical Photos of St. Louis Capture the Great Violence of “Urban Renewal”

By Angie Schmitt |
Some of these images, dug up by Alex Ihnen at NextSTL, almost look like a war zone. Buildings exploding. Entire city blocks reduced to ghost towns. Families out on curbs, carrying all their belongings in suitcases. It wasn’t a war, though — it was mid-century St. Louis. Perhaps no other American city more enthusiastically embraced the development strategy known as “urban renewal,” a euphemism […]