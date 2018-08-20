Today’s Headlines

  • ADA Lawsuits Target Crumbling Sidewalks (CityLab)
  • Crashes Fell 33–53 Percent After Alexandria Lowered Speed Limits (WTOP)
  • Baltimore Making Progress on Bike Safety (Next City)
  • West Hartford Creates Family-Friendly Bike Routes (Courant)
  • St. Petersburg Council Will Vote on MLK Bike Lanes Next Week (CL)
  • Raleigh (News & Observer) and Akron (WKSU) Get First Buffered Bike Lanes
  • Slow Down on Driverless Cars Until Technology Is Safe (Forbes)
  • GOP Lobbyist Pushes Autonomous Shuttles as Answer for Atlanta Traffic (AJC)
  • Milwaukee Has Plan B for Streetcar If Key Tower Isn’t Built (Journal-Sentinel)
  • Business Leaders Worry City’s Lost Faith in Seattle Streetcar (KING)