Today’s Headlines

- ADA Lawsuits Target Crumbling Sidewalks (CityLab)
- Crashes Fell 33–53 Percent After Alexandria Lowered Speed Limits (WTOP)
- Baltimore Making Progress on Bike Safety (Next City)
- West Hartford Creates Family-Friendly Bike Routes (Courant)
- St. Petersburg Council Will Vote on MLK Bike Lanes Next Week (CL)
- Raleigh (News & Observer) and Akron (WKSU) Get First Buffered Bike Lanes
- Slow Down on Driverless Cars Until Technology Is Safe (Forbes)
- GOP Lobbyist Pushes Autonomous Shuttles as Answer for Atlanta Traffic (AJC)
- Milwaukee Has Plan B for Streetcar If Key Tower Isn’t Built (Journal-Sentinel)
- Business Leaders Worry City’s Lost Faith in Seattle Streetcar (KING)