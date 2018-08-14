Today’s Headlines

  • Cities and States Are Getting Better at Regulating Ride-Sharing (Biz Insider)
  • Past Tampa Transit Votes Failed — Will This One Be Different? (TB Times)
  • New DC Bus-Only Lane Is So Full of Cars, It’s a Joke (WaPo)
  • Seattle Complete Streets Program Tries to Keep Pace With Growth (Sightline)
  • Urban Milwaukee Offers Behind the Scenes Look at New Streetcar
  • Baton Rouge Switches Gears From Tram to Bus Rapid Transit (Advocate)
  • What Will Happen to Discarded Ofo Bikes? (My Northwest, Curbed Atlanta)
  • The Courier Journal Explains Bird Scooters to Louisville
  • Las Cruces Plan Would Double Size of Bike Lane Network (Sun News)
  • Urban Planning Meme Facebook Group Splinters Over Politics (NY Times)