Here’s Why Canada’s Traffic Safety Record Is Better Than Ours

The per capita death rate on roads north of the border is less than half of the U.S. rate.

Photo: Richard Drdul/Flickr/CC
O, Canada — our neighbor to the true north is not only strong and free, but way safer.

The death rate on Canadian roadways is less than half that of the United States — 5.2 per 100,000 residents versus 11.6 here — and even accounting for the fewer miles driven by the average Canuck compared to John Doe, Canada has 43 percent fewer traffic fatalities per billion kilometers traveled.

If America was more like Canada, about 22,000 lives would have been saved last year, according to the International Transport Forum [PDF].

How could two nations sharing a border, a love of democracy and more or less the same culture (minus lacrosse) have such different outcomes on the roads? Well, it’s no mystery: Canada has better laws and far more mass transit use. So, no, it’s not just that they’re such nice people.

Neil Arason. Photo: Simon Frasier University
To learn more, we chatted with Neil Arason of the British Columbia Ministry of Health and author of “No Accident.”

Streetsblog: What explains Canada’s better performance? 

Arason: Of the wealthier countries tracked in the International Road Safety Annual Report, the U.S. is actually the worst. 

I don’t think Canada’s record is very good. We have countries now that are at 3 (U.K.), 2.5 (Sweden).

Americans do drive a lot. That’s part of it. Canada has more people that commute by public transit, about 12 percent compared to about 5 percent in the U.S.

What else is important?

Our laws are generally stronger. You still have a lot of states that don’t even have any driver distraction laws [for] cell phone use. And even in states that have them, some situations are exempt. In Canada, they apply to all drivers.

[In the U.S.] you have what’s called primary and secondary offenses. A police officer can only pull someone over if he or she is committing a primary offense. All our laws are primary laws.

Canada’s alcohol impairment laws are much stronger. British Columbia tough laws have had a huge effect. It’s reduced alcohol related fatalities by 40 percent.

All of Canada’s laws are penalties that don’t involve the criminal code. But in Canada, there aren’t any exemptions like in the U.S. Violators can’t drive to work, for example, like they could in the U.S. 

We also have stronger seat belt laws. You still have states that have no laws. We have about.a 95% seat belt-wearing rate. U.S is 90 percent, which is pretty high. But that’s still double the number of people without a seat belt on. And that makes a big difference in fatalities. 

What about other factors? Do you think culture plays a big role?

Speeds is huge — the magical safety benefit that improves road safety across the board. Higher speeds mean almost exponentially longer stopping time and more kinetic energy released in crashes.

The U.S. is a bit obsessed with freedom. There’s two kinds of freedom: “freedom to” and “freedom from.” There’s freedom to drive fast. And there’s freedom from death and injury on the roads.

I remember when Texas raised its speed limit, people said it’s a matter of personal responsibility. But is someone is speeding and they’re coming at you head on, there’s not much you can do.

Looking at “freedom from” effects on population health is kind of a starting point.

 

    It’s even more impressive when you consider that Canada has much more expensive public transit (Toronto, Vancouver and Ottawa are extremely expensive compared to US cities) and far fewer modern multi-lane highways (generally safer than 2-lane undivided highways).

    I wonder if car size has something to do with it. Canadians have less disposable income than Americans, and cars and gas are more expensive (currently about $5 Cdn a gallon, or $3.85 US per gallon). So while the most popular sedan in the US was the Camry, in Canada it was always the Corolla. Do smaller cars mean fewer fatalities? Or more?

    Weight differential is the problem (big/heavy cars in collisions with small/light cars). But if there are mostly smaller/lighter cars, there should be fewer fatalities. (This is a flaw in one of the purported justification of the Trump administration’s latest attempt to roll back Obama regs on gas mileage). Without the risk of collision with larger/heavier vehicles, smaller/lighter cars should generally be safer, with shorter stopping distances and better maneuverability.

    Is it proven that modern multi-lane highways are safer? I would think they encourage higher speeds and more conflicts.

    I guess I made that claim without citing a source, but as an engineer I assume that divided highways, even with their higher speeds, move more cars with fewer incidents than two-lane highways.

    https://www.npr.org/2009/11/29/120716625/the-deadliest-roads-are-rural
    http://freakonomics.com/2010/01/29/the-irony-of-road-fear/

  • I looked into this when I was doing research for Dallas’ vision zero program. I found divided arterials in Dallas had almost double the fatality rate compared to undivided arterials.

    The United States is a lot less centralized than Canada. The American preference for local governance, which we broadly associate with that obnoxious sentiment called “freedom”, does result in huge disparities in enforcement. But it also creates a situation where some localities (states/municipalities) can learn from others–or choose not to act in the best interests when the constituents don’t want it. While it appears (not surprisingly) that some traffic safety laws apply uniformly across the country in Canada, there are very, very few nationwide regs in the U.S.

    That said, it seems a little disingenuous to reference the lack of seatbelt laws as a major distinction. Isn’t there like one state that has none–New Hampshire? And is New Hampshire even 1% of the country’s population?

  • America has the highest traffic fatality rate in the first world. I agree, lax penalties for traffic violations and serious injuries/fatalities are part of it. The other part is passive safety ideology from the mid 20th century that made roadways as forgiving (and fast) as possible for drivers.

    There were 2 or 3 generations of American civil engineers whose primary goal was to avoid having a driver collide with anything near the roadway. Their thought was that driver behavior (speed) shouldn’t be influenced by design. The driver should have the freedom to drive fast and be protected from collisions if they choose to do so via a focus on driver safety technology (seatbelts, airbags, car design) and overly forgiving street design. While car technology did save lives, passive safety came at the expense of roadway design. This led to wide clear zones and wide streets in order to reduce collisions with fixed objects and property damage. The downside: increased speeds and more severe injuries/fatalities when crashes did occur, not to mention an overwhelming focus on automobile infrastructure in the 20th century which is only now being addressed.

