Today’s Headlines

- Uber and Lyft Lobby States to Prohibit Local Regulations (Mobility Lab)
- The D.C. Metro Red Line Shutdown Has Not Been Going Well (WaPo)
- Cincinnati Finds Funding for Bus-Only Lane Pilot Project (WCPO)
- Tampa Suburb Approves Funding for More Bus Service (TB Times)
- Seattleite Claims Bike Lanes Are for the Privileged (Crosscut); Rebuttal: C for Crank
- Boise Limits Number of Rental Bikes Allowed in City (Boise Weekly)
- New Orleans RTA Buying More Bus and Streetcar Shelters (Times-Pic)
- Pittsburgh Awards $10M Contract for Bus Rapid Transit Project (Trib)
- Columbus Cracks Down on Parking Violators (10 TV)