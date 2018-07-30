Today’s Headlines

  • Uber and Lyft Lobby States to Prohibit Local Regulations (Mobility Lab)
  • The D.C. Metro Red Line Shutdown Has Not Been Going Well (WaPo)
  • Cincinnati Finds Funding for Bus-Only Lane Pilot Project (WCPO)
  • Tampa Suburb Approves Funding for More Bus Service (TB Times)
  • Seattleite Claims Bike Lanes Are for the Privileged (Crosscut); Rebuttal: C for Crank
  • Boise Limits Number of Rental Bikes Allowed in City (Boise Weekly)
  • New Orleans RTA Buying More Bus and Streetcar Shelters (Times-Pic)
  • Pittsburgh Awards $10M Contract for Bus Rapid Transit Project (Trib)
  • Columbus Cracks Down on Parking Violators (10 TV)