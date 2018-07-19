Today’s Headlines

  • Charlotte Transit Plan Calls for New Rail Lines, Uptown Tunnel (Observer)
  • Georgia GOP Still Wishy-Washy on Transit Funding (Saporta Report)
  • It’s Getting Even More Dangerous to Walk in Phoenix (Fox 10)
  • Bike-Share Launches in 15 Boston-Area Towns (Next City)
  • Seattle Streetcar Project Remains in Limbo (KIRO)
  • D.C. Finally Fixes Intersection After Driver Kills Cyclist (Curbed)
  • Spokane Considers Installing City’s First Protected Bike Lanes (Spokesman Review)
  • St. Peter Residents Baffled That Businesses Oppose Bike Lane (WFTS)
  • Section of A1A Converted to Complete Street (Palm Beach Post)
  • New Tool Lets You Compare Cities’ Street Grids (Slate)