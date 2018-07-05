Today’s Headlines

- Right-Wing Group Launches Campaign Against Detroit Regional Transit Proposal (Detroit News)
- Durham-Orange Rail Needs $100M in Private Funding by April (Daily Tarheel)
- Feds Say Honolulu Light Rail Is Still Short $134 Million (Civil Beat)
- After 18 Months Trump Still Has No Infrastructure Plan (The Nation)
- “Last Weld” Marks Finishing of Milwaukee Streetcar Tracks (Fox 6, WDJT)
- Flood-Damaged Pittsburgh Blue Line Will Stay Closed Until August (Post-Gazette)
- Higher Boston Parking Fines Take Effect, Will Fund Complete Streets (Mass Live)
- Pensacola Will Build 30 Miles of Bike Lanes in Three Years (The Pulse)
- Columbia, SC, Ditches Plans for Bike Lanes, Says Priority Is Cars (WLTX)