Today’s Headlines

  • How the Oil Billionaire Koch Brothers Attack Transit Projects Around the Country (NYT)
  • NoVa Will Spend $1.3 Billion on Road Projects (WTOP)
  • Pittsburgh Considers Lowering Speed Limits, Adding Bike Lanes (WPXI)
  • Future Tri-Rail Station Draws Development to Palm Beach (Palm Beach Post)
  • New Orleans Bike Rental Businesses Oppose Bike-Share (WDSU)
  • Massachusetts Town Appeals State Bike Lane Project (Mass Live)
  • Transit Agencies Should Provide First/Last Mile Service (Mobility Lab)
  • Influx of E-Scooters Causes Confusion in Charlotte (Observer)
  • Tampa-Area Residents Blame Crash Victims, Not Drivers Who Killed Them (WFTS)
  • Utah Wants to Wring More Revenue From Transit Riders (Salt Lake Tribune)
  • Glenn Scott

    In the Tampa-Area report, one person says that it is an additional 10 feet walk to use a crosswalk; another says it a quarter mile. Can’t the reporters report on the distance between the circles and the crosswalk. Plus they don’t says how fast traffic is moving along that stretch.