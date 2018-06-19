Today’s Headlines

- How the Oil Billionaire Koch Brothers Attack Transit Projects Around the Country (NYT)
- NoVa Will Spend $1.3 Billion on Road Projects (WTOP)
- Pittsburgh Considers Lowering Speed Limits, Adding Bike Lanes (WPXI)
- Future Tri-Rail Station Draws Development to Palm Beach (Palm Beach Post)
- New Orleans Bike Rental Businesses Oppose Bike-Share (WDSU)
- Massachusetts Town Appeals State Bike Lane Project (Mass Live)
- Transit Agencies Should Provide First/Last Mile Service (Mobility Lab)
- Influx of E-Scooters Causes Confusion in Charlotte (Observer)
- Tampa-Area Residents Blame Crash Victims, Not Drivers Who Killed Them (WFTS)
- Utah Wants to Wring More Revenue From Transit Riders (Salt Lake Tribune)