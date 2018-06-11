Today’s Headlines
- Trump Hasn’t Named Officials to “Fast-Track” Infrastructure (USA Today)
- Advisory Panel Backs Las Vegas Light Rail Line (Review-Journal)
- Will Phoenix Ever Actually Implement Complete Streets? (ABC 15)
- St. Louis Removes Bike Lane, Choosing Trucks Over Cyclists (KMOV)
- Environmental Study Presents Options for Portland Light Rail (Metro)
- Mayors Should Deprioritize Cars on City Streets (Commonwealth)
- Bike-Share Programs Often Avoid Poor Neighborhoods (KASU)
- Suburban Roads and Parking Lots Are the Worst (Mobility Lab)
- Lyft Wants to Be More Than Uber’s Baby Brother (Atlantic)
Streetsblog USA Editor Angie Schmitt is off this week. We’ll be on a brief publishing hiatus and then returning next Monday.