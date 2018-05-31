Talking Headways Podcast: A Shift in the Short Trip

Please welcome back to the podcast Shared Use Mobility Center Executive Director Sharon Feigon. In this episode, Sharon discusses the newest trends in shared mobility, including scooters and e-bikes. We talk about whether the animosity toward ride-hailing has waned, the issues that cities and transportation companies are coming across as they try to create mobility platforms, and whether car-share usage is declining due to more options in the market.

