Madrid Moves to Boot Car Traffic Out of Its City Center

Photo: Diriye Amey/Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Diriye Amey/Wikimedia Commons

A major city center without cars? Madrid is going to come close sometime in the next year, says the administration of Mayor Manuela Carmena.

Earlier this week, Madrid officials announced their intention to ban non-resident cars inside the ring of avenues around the city center, CityLab‘s Feargus O’Sullivan reports. Central city streets will no longer be through routes for private cars, and no major roads will be exempt.

It’s the continuation of Carmena’s concerted policies to reduce traffic and motor vehicle usage. Since 2015, Madrid has restricted car traffic in three residential zones. And last year, Carmena announced plans to make Gran Via, a six-lane highway that runs through the city center, car-free. During a nine-day trial of a Gran Via without cars in 2016, nearby shop owners reported a 15 percent increase in business, O’Sullivan reports.

This summer the city will use paint and signals to mark the “Área de Prioridad Residencial” (APR), where through traffic will be restricted.

Area-central-cero-emisiores_EDIIMA20170920_0985_28
Private motor vehicle through traffic will no longer be allowed on Madrid’s Área de Prioridad Residencial, with a phased implementation starting in November. Map: City of Madrid

The policy will be phased in starting this November. At first drivers passing though will just be warned. By February, drivers violating the policy will be fined €90 via camera enforcement.

The low-car city center is one of 30 measures Madrid is taking to reduce pollution under its “Plan A,” reports El Diario.

  • JarekFA

    This is great. As you can see by the map, Madrid is a super concrete jungle and gets super hot in the summer time. This will be great.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Madrid Moves Toward a Car-Free Center City

By Angie Schmitt |
Beginning in January, Madrid will enact new policies to keep cars out of almost 500 acres in the core of the city, part of a long-term plan to entirely pedestrianize the center city. El Pais in Spain is reporting that, unless they live there, drivers will no longer be allowed to enter the city’s four […]

Misplaced Priorities: Spending $20 Million for 1,200 Drivers

By Angie Schmitt |
Even a lot of routine road projects don’t make much sense when you apply a little critical analysis. Here’s a great example from the Minneapolis area, via Matthias Leyrer at Network blog Streets.mn. Minnesota DOT is gearing up to pour $20 million into a state highway so the road will have 12-foot lanes, 6-foot shoulders, […]

Is This Battery-Powered Subcompact the Future of Car Sharing?

By Angie Schmitt |
Car sharing is growing in popularity, saving “car-lite” people the expense of vehicle ownership and taking cars off the road. As an additional benefit, some car sharing services have been making the transition to low-emissions vehicles. Some of the top minds at MIT have been pouring their talents into developing a greener model for car […]
One of Michigan DOT's new principles for its I-94 project in Detroit is to improve walking and biking access on the bridges that cross over the sunken highway. Photo: Google Maps

Highway Planners Pause to Consider the Effect of Road Widening on Detroit Neighborhoods

By Angie Schmitt |
Standard practice for the highway planners at state DOTs is to sacrifice all other concerns at the altar of fast car traffic. Nowhere has the effect been more obviously detrimental than Detroit, where the overbuilt freeway system helped hollow out one of America's largest cities. But highway planners in Michigan are starting to listen to people who say they want something different.

Mayor of Fort Worth: Autocentric Design “A Mistake”

By Sarah Goodyear |
The theme of today’s post from the Streetsblog Network is mayors who talk sense. First, at Fort Worthology, Kevin Buchanan files a report on what Fort Worth Mayor Mike Moncrief had to say in his State of the City address: Mayor Mike Moncrief of Fort Worth: "Friends, we cannot continue to focus solely on building […]