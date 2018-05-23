Democrats Vow to Fight for Cheap Gas

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, national Democrats are testing out a new line of attack against Donald Trump. Nope, it’s not about the new evidence accumulating every day that the president bases major policy decisions on how they affect his personal wealth. The Democrats’ strategy is all about pinning a moderate rise in gas prices on Trump.

Earlier this month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and the Democratic National Committee put out a “sprinkling of statements” blaming Trump for higher gas prices, the Daily Beast reports, the opening salvos in a sustained, coordinated messaging campaign by the party.

Gas price populism is nothing new. Despite the absence of any firm connection between White House policy and the price of fuel, blaming the sitting president for more expensive gas is a timeworn political tactic. Though only Republicans routinely work themselves into full-on drill-baby-drill mania, we’re now seeing that Democrats are fully capable of turning an uptick in gas prices into electioneering fodder.

It’s a maneuver that sits uncomfortably next to Democrats’ position as the major political party that views global warming as serious threat.

Few things are more damaging to the climate than cheap gas, which incentivizes more driving, the purchase of less fuel efficient cars, and sprawling development patterns. As economist Joe Cortright has written, Americans get “locked in” to larger cars with worse fuel economy for the lifecycle of the vehicle — which can be more than a decade.

Even with the increase in fuel prices in the past year, gas remains relatively cheap by recent standards:

Photo: Gas Buddy
Chart: Gas Buddy

And by the standards of international peer nations, America does not pay much at the pump:

Statistic: Average gasoline price per liter in selected countries in March 2018 (in U.S. dollars) | Statista
Via Statista

The longer America’s addiction to low fuel prices continues, the harder it will be to make a transition to carbon-efficient transportation and development patterns. Democrats are going to tie themselves in knots if they try to be the party fighting for cheap gas and against global warming at the same time.

  • Adrian Horczak

    Great article!

  • Sun0flalaland

    Trump has directly impacted gas prices in two ways: voiding US participation in the Iran agreement, which is leading to sanctions which will raise prices if Opec doesn’t pump more, and rolling back Obama’s CAFE standards, which will increase demand, leading to higher prices if drilling remains stable.

    Lower gas prices + a healthy investment in green technologies would be the easiest way to get to keeping economic growth strong since low gas prices keep lots of people employed, as do green subsidies; at least the argument could be made that it’s better to have 50c go to gas and 50c go to renewables than $1 going to gas.

    In addition, the Saudi’s are in the middle of a minor revolution all due to low gas prices; women are driving, the Wahhabbists may be on the decline, and in general high gas prices support horrible regimes, so low gas prices can influence global politics in a positive way too. Fwiw –

  • Larry Littlefield

    Generation Greed.

    https://larrylittlefield.wordpress.com/2014/10/08/update-oil-sugar-and-35-now-41-wasted-years/

    Don’t believe in global warming?

    How about the fact that foreigners, many of them oil producers, now hold more than half the national debt, among other things?

    https://larrylittlefield.wordpress.com/2016/05/31/americas-debts-this-is-really-really-really-nauseating/

    How about the wars and terrorism as a result of our involvement in the Middle East to protect the cheap oil supply?

    https://larrylittlefield.wordpress.com/2018/01/28/imported-oil-it-seems-the-donald-is-yet-another-gutless-president/

    This generation of politicians is a disgrace on the gasoline issue regardless of global warning. They’ve cash in our future this way as every other way.

  • Larry Littlefield

    Third way. The soaring national debt is putting downward pressure on the value of the dollar, which puts upward pressure on the price of oil as priced in dollars.

  • Jeff

    Are we really meant to have sympathy for people who tie their entire lifestyle to the price of a single commodity? Like, if I refused to eat nothing but bananas, would you really take me seriously when I started pissing and moaning about the price of bananas? Or would you tell me to shut the f**k up and eat other fruits?

  • Joe R.

    The people who bought SUVs and are now complaining about gas prices will get nothing but a dressing down from me. Who the f told them to buy these gas-guzzling behemoths in the first place? The best thing to happen to the planet would be if gas prices stayed above $25 a gallon forever. It would no longer be economic to burn it for fuel, only to use it as feedstock for plastics manufacturer.

  • Sans Comedy

    Exactly. If you were stupid enough to buy an SUV, I have zero sympathy for how much you have to pay at the pump as a result.

  • Jonathan Krall

    On this topic, the Dems are an embarrassment. They pretend they stand for something but are ready to throw the climate (and global political and economic stability) under the bus for a few votes. At least Trump is honest about the fact that he stands for nothing other than his own personal wealth and power.

  • BJToepper

    The way I see it, two relatively new technological forces — electric cars and fracking — will constrain gasoline prices within a narrow range. These forces weren’t widely available even as recently as the 2007 oil spike. Now, however, consumers can buy electric if gasoline prices go too high — reducing demand — and fracking makes old, expensive oil wells profitable, increasing supply. To the extent Dems want oil prices to fall, they shouldn’t be in such a silly fight, as they can let market forces do all the battling for them. And, indeed, Dems should be fighting for the opposite, for raising oil prices.

  • On a related note, it’s becoming clear that China is usurping the American position of leadership in the world order, including in calling the shots on oil via using their currency to buy it. They’ve already started doing that with Iran, but if it spreads, the dollar is toast.

  • Anxiously Awaiting Bikeshare

    The way to raise gas prices is to have a revenue neutral gas tax that phases up to ~$5 a gallon. At the end of every month everyone gets an ACH transfer of their share of the tax revenue. If you use more gas than the average person you pay a bit more and if you use less gas than the average person then you get money back.

    If gas prices go up because of natural market forces then the tar sands become profitable, the oil-producing countries get even more power, and the environment goes to hell. If gas prices go down because of natural market forces then diesel throws the renewable marketplace into chaos, solar and wind companies go out of business and the environment goes to hell. There is no price of gas that is good if it comes without government action to price in externalities.

  • kevd

    but the dollar hasn’t been dropping

  • TakeFive

    Well stated. Political silly season aside if higher prices escalate the adoption of EV’s and Hybrids then it’s a good thing.

    Consider this remarkable impact on crude oil demand. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-04-23/electric-buses-are-hurting-the-oil-industry

    The numbers are staggering… Every five weeks, Chinese cities add 9,500 of the zero-emissions transporters—the equivalent of London’s entire working fleet, according Bloomberg New Energy Finance… For every 1,000 battery-powered buses on the road, about 500 barrels a day of diesel fuel will be displaced from the market, according to BNEF calculations… about as much oil as Greece consumes, according to BNEF

  • TakeFive

    Newer SUV’s are more fuel efficient and SUV size now runs the gamut. The higher sitting vehicles are why they’ve become so popular and that won’t change anytime soon.

  • Sans Comedy

    The reason someone’s buying an SUV doesn’t change my level of sympathy for what they pay to drive it. In fact, they should consider themselves lucky we live in a political climate where assigning an extra luxury tax on those vehicles would be a non-starter. They’re still the worse option in terms of MPG compared to sedans and compacts.

  • TakeFive

    Fair point, especially for party-to-party transactions. But ultimately the $ is still the primary global exchange currency with the Japanese Yen and Euro also significant.

  • Asher Of LA

    Wow. Thought it was bad enough that Democrats were fighting relaxing fuel economy regulations instead of fighting for a higher gas tax, which is much more effective. This is the diametric opposite.

  • Wanderer

    In the US nobody seems to worry about how food prices affect the food insecure. Rising housing costs elicit a “gee that’s tough” but little real help. But politically gas prices must stay down. It never made any sense to me.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Political Jockeying Over Gas Prices Is Divorced From Reality

By Tanya Snyder |
Though many transportation reformers, economists and environmentalists would say that gas prices aren’t nearly high enough to disincentivize single-occupancy-vehicle use and to pay for the external harms, Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill take it for granted that gas prices are too damn high. In fact, it’s one of the very, very few things that they do agree on these […]

John Boehner Makes Stuff Up About Gas Prices

By Tanya Snyder |
Out of thin air, House Speaker John Boehner sent an email yesterday with the subject line, “Labor Day Pain: Gas Prices Have Doubled on President Obama’s Watch.” As evidence of the “doubling” charge, Boehner links to his own website, where he claims, “The average price for a gallon of gasoline was $1.85 when President Obama […]

Chuck Schumer and Hillary Clinton: Where Is the Leadership?

By Brad Aaron |
Joining Hillary Clinton in the push to reduce the federal gas tax is fellow New York Senator Chuck Schumer, who has railed about gas prices at least since they "soared" to $1.59 per gallon. As Politico reports, rather than talking about climate change and auto dependence, Schumer is pushing a Democratic plan to go after […]

Bi-Partisan Political Veterans Team Up to Design a New Gas Tax System

By Tanya Snyder |
Transportation reformers around the country have long been disappointed at politicians’ unwillingness to raise the gas tax to pay for infrastructure. It seems, to many, an obvious and necessary solution for the chronic underfunding of our transportation system. Meanwhile, to the politicians, it is just as obvious that raising consumer taxes during a recession is […]