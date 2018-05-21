Today’s Headlines

- U.S. Transit Systems Have a Combined $90 Billion Repair Backlog (Curbed)
- Non-Motorized Transportation Catches On in Motor City (Detroit Free Press)
- Mourners Say Philadelphia’s Done Nothing to Protect Cyclists (WHYY)
- DC Residents Create Protected Bike Lane With Their Bodies (WAMU)
- Routing Light Rail Through Atlanta Streetcar Will Choke System (Atlanta Mag)
- Housing Austin’s Homeless Could Reduce Pedestrian Deaths (KUT)
- Albuquerque Activists Urge City to Adopt Vision Zero (Journal)
- Richmond Opens Two-Way Protected Bike Lane (WWBT)
- Cincinnati Theater Troupe Will Stage Plays on Streetcar (Enquirer)