Today’s Headlines

  • U.S. Transit Systems Have a Combined $90 Billion Repair Backlog (Curbed)
  • Non-Motorized Transportation Catches On in Motor City (Detroit Free Press)
  • Mourners Say Philadelphia’s Done Nothing to Protect Cyclists (WHYY)
  • DC Residents Create Protected Bike Lane With Their Bodies (WAMU)
  • Routing Light Rail Through Atlanta Streetcar Will Choke System (Atlanta Mag)
  • Housing Austin’s Homeless Could Reduce Pedestrian Deaths (KUT)
  • Albuquerque Activists Urge City to Adopt Vision Zero (Journal)
  • Richmond Opens Two-Way Protected Bike Lane (WWBT)
  • Cincinnati Theater Troupe Will Stage Plays on Streetcar (Enquirer)