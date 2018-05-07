Congress Can’t Let Self-Driving Car Makers Treat People as Guinea Pigs, Say Public Safety Watchdogs

A bill in Congress to allow large numbers of self-driving cars on American streets needs substantial revisions to protect people inside and outside of autonomous vehicles, says a coalition of consumer and public safety organizations.

The legislation, known as AV-START, would preempt existing motor vehicle safety regulations at all levels of government with a new federal standard for assessing each model of autonomous vehicle. AV manufacturers would each be able to put 100,000 vehicles on public streets within three years of the bill’s passage.

While acknowledging that self-driving cars have the potential to be safer than human drivers, advocates say the bill lacks necessary protections to guarantee the vehicles are as safe as they should be. William Wallace, policy analyst for Consumers Union, has said the bill would let AV manufacturers treat people as “guinea pigs.”

An Uber car in self-driving mode killed Elaine Herzberg, who was walking her bicycle across the street, in Tempe this March. The crash raised questions about the adequacy of AV technology to detect and avoid pedestrians and cyclists.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating that crash, and advocates are pressing the Senate to pause the AV-START bill until the agency has released its conclusions. Dozens of organizations, including the American Public Health Association, the Emergency Nurses Association, Consumer Federation of America, and several bicycle advocacy groups, have signed on [PDF].

Their letter also lays out several revisions to the AV-START bill to protect public safety, including:

  • Requiring a “vision test” each AV model proving it can detect distant objects, including pedestrians.
  • Rules against “distracted driving” for back-up safety drivers. (The back-up driver in Herzberg’s death was not looking at the road immediately prior to the collision.)
  • Mandatory disclosure by AV companies of crash data they compile.
  • Reducing the number and scope of existing federal safety standards AVs are exempt from.
  • Allowing state safety regulations to apply to AVs.

Unlike in the House, AV START has met some resistance in the Senate. However, consumer groups warn the legislation could be attached to an aviation bill coming up for consideration in the next few weeks.

Automotive News reports that AV lobbyists have been targeting five senators who have yet to sign on to the bill, led by California’s Dianne Feinstein.

  • Dana

    Whoa! Rule number one: They need to be required to obey the speed limit!

    (The companies testing in Boston Seaport district are doing this voluntarily to comply with our Vision Zero policy).

  • LazyReader

    It’s not easy to accept the face a new technology is supplanting the old. Especially in government they’re a swarm of antiquated devices (1/3 computers still use Windows XP). But private operations are able to either wind down or change. IBM went from typewriters to computers to software. The transit industry in the US still feels entitled to 50 Billion dollars a year in subsidies. Instead of caving to the political demands; elected officials need to encourage transit agencies to begin the orderly phase out.
    – Stop building rail transit in low density cities, buses made them obsolete nearly 100 years ago.
    – Replace their worn out rail lines with buses rather than burrow BILLIONS to refurbish something that’ll take years to repair or probably never be repaired.
    – Transit agencies should make Priority of paying down their debts and pension and healthcare obligations immediately. Agencies should not saddle future taxpayers with debts. Especially when there’s a real chance their services will be replaced very shortly.
    Whether it’s 2030 or 2040, the tech is real and transit ridership is down nationwide another 5.9% in 2018. Because transit agencies have become political players and subsidy grubbers rather than providers of transportation. Outside New York and maybe a couple urban areas, Transit will be extinct in it’s current form by 2030. Which leaves behind a burden of debt and public obligations the taxpayers are obliged to pay for.

  • I’m quite sure Congress will be getting right on this.

