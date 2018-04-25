Today’s Headlines

- Insurance Companies Aren’t Pricing Districted Driving Into Their Rates (Bloomberg)
- New Book Advocates for “Life-Sized Cities” With Bikes at the Center (Next City)
- People Are Using Uber and Lyft Like Ambulances (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
- Ethan Elkind: Gentrification Is Bad News for Transit Ridership
- Houston Transit Officials Expect Flagging Rail Ridership to Rise (Chronicle)
- When It Comes to Bike Lanes, Seattle Has Vancouver Envy (Seattle Times)
- Vision Zero Advocates Rally for Safer Tampa Roads (WFTS)
- Feds Say Honolulu Rail Budget Is $250 Million Short (Civil Beat)
- Will Streetcar Ridership Suffer If Dallas Charges $1 to Ride? (Morning News)