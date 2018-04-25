Today’s Headlines

  • Insurance Companies Aren’t Pricing Districted Driving Into Their Rates (Bloomberg)
  • New Book Advocates for “Life-Sized Cities” With Bikes at the Center (Next City)
  • People Are Using Uber and Lyft Like Ambulances (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
  • Ethan Elkind: Gentrification Is Bad News for Transit Ridership
  • Houston Transit Officials Expect Flagging Rail Ridership to Rise (Chronicle)
  • When It Comes to Bike Lanes, Seattle Has Vancouver Envy (Seattle Times)
  • Vision Zero Advocates Rally for Safer Tampa Roads (WFTS)
  • Feds Say Honolulu Rail Budget Is $250 Million Short (Civil Beat)
  • Will Streetcar Ridership Suffer If Dallas Charges $1 to Ride? (Morning News)