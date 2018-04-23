Today’s Headlines

  • Professional Anti-Transit Troll Randal O’Toole At It Again (USA Today)
  • New Uber CEO Tries to Repair Company’s Image (WaPo)
  • Startup Bird Wants to Make It Legal to Ride E-Scooters on the Sidewalk (Quartz)
  • Atlantans Bicker Over Ditching Suicide Lanes on DeKalb Avenue (Saporta Report)
  • Riding a Bike in Downtown St. Louis — Fun But Dangerous (Riverfront Times)
  • New Orleans (WWL) and Boston (NBC 10) Residents Advocate for Bike Lanes
  • Charlotte’s Blue Line Results Have Been Mixed So Far (Observer)
  • Federal RRFB Ban Means Miami Can’t Fix Many Crosswalk Beacons (Local 10)
  • Portland Uses Pot Revenue to Fund Vision Zero Improvements (High Times)