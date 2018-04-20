Today’s Headlines

- Nashville Scene Profiles the Groups For and Against the Transit Referendum
- The Tools Planners Use to Exclude People From Public Spaces (Urban Omnibus)
- Everything You Need to Know About Portland’s Southwest Corridor Plan (Metro)
- Fierce Opposition to Safer Streets Remains in Philadelphia (Plan Philly)
- Electric Scooter Clutter Is the New Bike Clutter (WaPo)
- E-Scooter Companies Won’t Play Nice With City Governments (Bloomberg)
- Boston Drivers Haven’t Gotten Used to New Protected Bike Lane (WBZ)
- Cincy ‘Burb Moves Forward With Next Phase of Bike/Sidewalk Plan (Enquirer)
- Pittsburgh Applies Again for Federal Funds for BRT (WESA)
- Tallahassee Woman Sues FDOT Over Bike Lane Pothole (WTXL)