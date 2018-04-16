Today’s Headlines

- As Seattle Builds More Transit, Demand for Transit Increases (USA Today)
- Asheville Council Wants to Raise Parking Fees to Fund Transit (Citizen-Times)
- Gwinnett Reverses Course, Includes Heavy Rail in Transit Plan (AJC)
- Judge Rules That Federal Labor Protections Don’t Apply to Uber Drivers (CNBC)
- Car Dealerships Will Vanish in 20 Years, Auto Exec Predicts (Automotive News)
- Streetcars Are More About Development Than Moving People (Forbes)
- Despite Glitches, Cincinnati Streetcar Hits One Millionth Rider (City Beat)
- Kansas City Plans Road Diets, 10-Mile Bike Path Construction (WDAF)
- Detroit Will Finish Jefferson Avenue Bike Lanes This Spring (Curbed)
- Big Dockless Bike-Share Expansion Headed to Boston Suburbs (Globe)