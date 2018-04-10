Today’s Headlines

- Most States Couldn’t Afford to Tap Into Trump’s Infrastructure Fund (The Hill)
- FTA Awards Cities $264M for Bus Upgrades (Mass Transit Mag)
- Nashville Transit Opponents Try to Undermine Confidence in Light Rail (Tennessean)
- Bike Crashes Down in Austin, But Cyclists Still Face Dangers (Statesman)
- Court Gives St. Louis Local Control Over Parking (Post-Dispatch)
- Milwaukee Streetcar Testing Starts This Week (On Milwaukee)
- Conservative Think Tank Calls for Shutting Down Atlanta Streetcar (WSB)
- 200 Broward, Florida, Residents Pedal Through Park to Promote Cycling (Sun Sentinel)
- “Uber for Kids” Offers Rides to Unaccompanied Minors. What Could Go Wrong? (Denver Post)