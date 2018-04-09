Today’s Headlines

- Uber Acquires Bike-Share Company Jump (Wired)
- Referendum Failure Could Stall Nashville Transit for a Decade (Tennessean)
- Seattle Delays Bike Lane Over “Mega Gridlock” Fearmongering (KIRO)
- Maryland Cracks Down on Distracted Drivers—and Pedestrians, Too (WTOP)
- Atlanta Residents Say Complete Street Project Isn’t Good Enough (Curbed)
- Phoenix Businesses Object to Car Lanes Turning Into Railways (AZ Central)
- Philadelphia Cyclists Insist on Fully Protected Bike Lane (Philly Voice)
- Charleston Cyclists Have Been Trying to Get This Bike Lane for 85 Years (Post and Courier)
- Documentary Released About Ashley River Bridge Bumbling (Charleston City Paper)
- How Pedestrian Trails Could Revive Rural Economies (Fast Company)
- Roanoke Bike-Share Can Move Forward After Stolen Bike Racks Returned (Times)