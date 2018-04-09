Today’s Headlines

  • Uber Acquires Bike-Share Company Jump (Wired)
  • Referendum Failure Could Stall Nashville Transit for a Decade (Tennessean)
  • Seattle Delays Bike Lane Over “Mega Gridlock” Fearmongering (KIRO)
  • Maryland Cracks Down on Distracted Drivers—and Pedestrians, Too (WTOP)
  • Atlanta Residents Say Complete Street Project Isn’t Good Enough (Curbed)
  • Phoenix Businesses Object to Car Lanes Turning Into Railways (AZ Central)
  • Philadelphia Cyclists Insist on Fully Protected Bike Lane (Philly Voice)
  • Charleston Cyclists Have Been Trying to Get This Bike Lane for 85 Years (Post and Courier)
  • Documentary Released About Ashley River Bridge Bumbling (Charleston City Paper)
  • How Pedestrian Trails Could Revive Rural Economies (Fast Company)
  • Roanoke Bike-Share Can Move Forward After Stolen Bike Racks Returned (Times)