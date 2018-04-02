Car Companies Failed at Regulating Themselves. Why Would Autonomous Car Companies Be Different?

How safe are the autonomous vehicles being tested on American streets? The killing of Elaine Herzberg by an Uber car in self-driving mode last month has focused attention on the startling absence of public oversight of this nascent technology.

One of the main selling points of autonomous vehicles is that they will be much safer than human drivers. But Uber AVs had only logged about 3 million miles before one of the company’s cars ran over and killed someone. For human drivers in the U.S., the rate is one fatality for every 86 million miles.

Other companies have better safety records than Uber, the New York Times reported last week. Waymo’s self-driving vehicles average about 5,600 miles between interventions by the human back-up driver, for instance, while Uber’s only average 13 miles. But all the companies competing to bring AVs to market are operating in a lax regulatory environment that lacks basic precautions. The companies have basically written their own rules.

Some reluctance to impose public oversight stems from the expectation that AVs need to learn in real-world conditions in order to become safely operable in those conditions. According to this logic, Elaine Herzberg’s life was sacrificed to save other lives in the future.

That’s a bad excuse for the companies to continue to avoid safety regulations, argues the Sightline Institute’s Daniel Malarkey. Expanding on piece he wrote for the Seattle Times, Malarkey says a system in which AV companies make the rules is going to fail:

The federal regulatory process does pose a challenge for regulating AVs. At the typical pace of U.S. DOT’s rulemaking process, imposing new regulations would take years. We can’t wait that long. Self-driving car technology is developing rapidly, and the public deserves real assurances, as soon as possible, that it will be tested safely and responsibly.