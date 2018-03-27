Today’s Headlines

  • Waymo CEO Claims Its Cars Would’ve Avoided Fatal Uber Crash (WaPo)
  • If Nashville Approves Transit Referendum, Buses Will Roll Out Before Rail (NPR)
  • Sound Transit Proposes Two New Light Rail Stations in Seattle (KING)
  • Ann Arbor Moves to Lower Speeds and Calm Traffic (MLive)
  • Maryland Won’t Make Street Safety Changes It They Delay Drivers Even 10 Seconds (WaPo)
  • South Phoenix Businesses Fight New Light Rail Line (Downtown Devil)
  • Greenville Could Follow Columbia and Charleston by Expanding Bus Service (News)
  • Free Buses Encourage Inclusive Community in Chapel Hill (Daily Tarheel)
  • Bike-Share Finally Coming to St. Louis (Post-Dispatch)