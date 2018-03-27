Today’s Headlines

- Waymo CEO Claims Its Cars Would’ve Avoided Fatal Uber Crash (WaPo)
- If Nashville Approves Transit Referendum, Buses Will Roll Out Before Rail (NPR)
- Sound Transit Proposes Two New Light Rail Stations in Seattle (KING)
- Ann Arbor Moves to Lower Speeds and Calm Traffic (MLive)
- Maryland Won’t Make Street Safety Changes It They Delay Drivers Even 10 Seconds (WaPo)
- South Phoenix Businesses Fight New Light Rail Line (Downtown Devil)
- Greenville Could Follow Columbia and Charleston by Expanding Bus Service (News)
- Free Buses Encourage Inclusive Community in Chapel Hill (Daily Tarheel)
- Bike-Share Finally Coming to St. Louis (Post-Dispatch)