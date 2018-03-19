Today’s Headlines

- Ivanka — Yes, Ivanka — Will Talk Infrastructure in Visit to Iowa Today (Des Moines Register)
- New Fort Lauderdale Commissioners Vow to Kill Wave Streetcar (Sun Sentinel)
- More Protected Bike Lanes Coming to Philadelphia This Spring (Inquirer)
- Durham Buys Land for Light Rail Maintenance Facility (Herald Sun)
- Drivers Killed a Record Number of People in Richmond Last Year (Times-Dispatch)
- Seattle Experiments With Designated Bike-Share Parking Areas (My Northwest)
- Milwaukee’s First Streetcar Arrives Next Week (Fox 6, WDJT)
- Lyft’s New Subscription Service Is Almost as Expensive as a Car (CNN)
- Montreal Considers Separate Rules for Drivers and Cyclists (Treehugger)
- Is Google’s Ambitious “Smart City” Just a Marketing Ploy? (Engadget)