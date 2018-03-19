Today’s Headlines

  • Ivanka — Yes, Ivanka — Will Talk Infrastructure in Visit to Iowa Today (Des Moines Register)
  • New Fort Lauderdale Commissioners Vow to Kill Wave Streetcar (Sun Sentinel)
  • More Protected Bike Lanes Coming to Philadelphia This Spring (Inquirer)
  • Durham Buys Land for Light Rail Maintenance Facility (Herald Sun)
  • Drivers Killed a Record Number of People in Richmond Last Year (Times-Dispatch)
  • Seattle Experiments With Designated Bike-Share Parking Areas (My Northwest)
  • Milwaukee’s First Streetcar Arrives Next Week (Fox 6, WDJT)
  • Lyft’s New Subscription Service Is Almost as Expensive as a Car (CNN)
  • Montreal Considers Separate Rules for Drivers and Cyclists (Treehugger)
  • Is Google’s Ambitious “Smart City” Just a Marketing Ploy? (Engadget)
  • FlamingoFresh

    The Wave Streetcar in Fort Lauderdale needs to be scrapped. Having lived in Fort Lauderdale the service it provides will appeal to hardly anyone and on top of that it will share a lane with traffic and will operate on overhead wires, which is awful infrastructure for an area prone to hurricanes. It’s a waste of money with no true benefit.