Today’s Headlines

  • Trump Infrastructure Plan Unlikely to Spur Investment (NYT)
  • Mnuchin: Yes, the White House Is Considering Raising Gas Tax (Reuters)
  • Ride-Hailing Services Are Reducing the Demand for Parking (Fortune)
  • San Antonio Traffic Deaths Fell Last Year After Spiking in 2016 (Express News)
  • Bill Would Throw Up Roadblocks to Building Protected Bike Lanes (Philly Voice)
  • Pittsburgh Will Build $195M BRT Line With or Without the Feds (Next City)
  • Businesses Ask Maryland for Help During Purple Line Construction (WaPost)
  • Tucson Police Respond to Drivers Killing Pedestrians by Ticketing Pedestrians (KVOA)
  • New Downtown Seattle Hotel Has No Parking (My Northwest)
  • Toronto Fare Inspector Suspended for Pinning Down Teen (Sun)