Today’s Headlines

- Trump Infrastructure Plan Unlikely to Spur Investment (NYT)
- Mnuchin: Yes, the White House Is Considering Raising Gas Tax (Reuters)
- Ride-Hailing Services Are Reducing the Demand for Parking (Fortune)
- San Antonio Traffic Deaths Fell Last Year After Spiking in 2016 (Express News)
- Bill Would Throw Up Roadblocks to Building Protected Bike Lanes (Philly Voice)
- Pittsburgh Will Build $195M BRT Line With or Without the Feds (Next City)
- Businesses Ask Maryland for Help During Purple Line Construction (WaPost)
- Tucson Police Respond to Drivers Killing Pedestrians by Ticketing Pedestrians (KVOA)
- New Downtown Seattle Hotel Has No Parking (My Northwest)
- Toronto Fare Inspector Suspended for Pinning Down Teen (Sun)