The Case for Decriminalizing Fare Evasion

Photo: BeyondDC/Flickr
Nobody gets thrown in jail for not paying a highway toll or a parking meter. But for some reason people who break transit fare rules are subject to criminal penalties.

In Washington, DC, jumping a turnstile is punishable by a fine of up to $300 and up to 10 days in jail. A bill in the City Council would make these penalties much less severe, treating fare evasion as a civil violation instead of a crime. It has majority support in the council, but WMATA is resisting.

Now the push for decriminalization in DC is gaining momentum, reports Eve Zhurbinskiy at Greater Greater Washington. The Save Our System Coalition — composed of transit unions, the local Black Lives Matter chapter, and other activists — is drawing attention to the use of excessive force and racial profiling by police enforcing transit fares.

A recent case in which officers brutalized a black woman boarding a bus with her two young children has raised the pressure on elected officials to act, Zhurbinskiy writes:

Metro Transit Police fare evasion enforcement tactics have recently drawn even more scrutiny, following the arrest of a 20-year-old woman at a bus stop off of Alabama Ave Southeast earlier this month. The woman, a student at Ballou STAY High School, had boarded the W4 bus with her 1-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter. She had a DC One card which allowed her to ride for free, but it was not with her on the day of the arrest.

She suffered 12 stitches in her knee, a busted face including injuries around her mouth and four broken teeth, and a fractured knee after a Metro Transit Police officer slammed her face to the ground and arrested her for fare evasion and resisting arrest. The case has been cited by Save Our System as an example of why Metro fare evasion policies need to be reformed.

The chief sticking point is WMATA, which has turned to stricter fare enforcement as it struggles with intense budget pressures. The agency estimates that failure to pay the fare costs $25 million in foregone revenue annually, and it doubled the rate of citations for fare evasion in 2017.

In pursuing this approach, WMATA is becoming more of an outlier among American transit agencies. In other big cities, transit agencies are reconsidering harsh fare enforcement regimes that criminalize disadvantaged people and exacerbate systemic social inequities.

California no longer treats fare evasion by minors as a crime. King County, which encompasses Seattle, has done the same. San Francisco decriminalized fare evasion for everyone back in 2008. Portland and Cleveland have also mostly decriminalized fare evasion — except for repeat offenders.

In the end, WMATA isn’t even helping its own bottom line, because obsessing over strict fare enforcement slows down service and repels would-be riders. Transit experts recommend implementing convenient, proof-of-payment fare collection methods that speed up service, with non-punitive inspection systems. Make the fare system work better for riders, and more people will ride — and pay fares.

Smashing your riders’ teeth when they forget their fare cards, on the other hand, isn’t a good way to encourage people to use your service.

  • one_kender

    Ok, I’m starting to notice a trend here with your articles. They aren’t really all that logical or even correct in many cases. Your article about the bicycle company that also makes guns/ammunition, and lobbies for gun rights was more of an advertisement than anything else, so much so that you disabled comments when so many people voiced their support of the company. I’m going to be buying a Bell helmet and a camelpack next time I go to Walmart. This article is yet another example.

    People who don’t pay their tolls lose their license to drive and can then be arrested if they continue to drive on the suspended license. People who fail to pay the meter get their cars towed or get a parking ticket that is much more expensive than the meter. Failure to pay a parking ticket DOES result in a warrant for arrest.

    People who evade fares don’t have a car present to tow. There is no license plate on a fare dodger to identify the person in question in order to ticket them. Without some sort of law on the books, there is no way to detain the fare dodger and force him or her to provide identification, nor is there any legal means to fine the person and force them to pay the money owed.

    Should a person be thrown to the ground and injured simply because she forgot her card? No. Have I seen people who, in the process of resisting transit police put up such a fight that such actions were warranted and necessary? By all means but in these cases, it wasn’t the fare dodge that was the crime that got them hurt. It was what the person did during the chase after being caught–running away, pushing others in their path over, (in one case I witnessed, almost causing another commuter to topple off the platform, onto the tracks) and the ensuing struggle with officers when outpaced. NEVER hit, slap, or otherwise strike another person, especially not one with a badge.

    That 20 year old woman should have gone back home and gotten her fare card. It sucks to be late because had to go back home to get something you forgot. I’ve been there and done that, even completely missing commuter buses that only ran twice a day, but that was MY fault and the consequences were mine to bear. The way to avoid this is to double check that you have everything before you leave, not to simply hop a turn stile. If you DO hop the stile and get caught, just take the damned ticket and pay it. It’s a hassle but you brought it on yourself by carelessness and doing something stupid. It wasn’t the fare that got her teeth busted, it was her actions after the fact and the sooner we realize this instead of sensationalizing the event that triggered those actions that prompted the actions that REALLY caused the take down/injury, the sooner people will start to take responsibility for their own actions and simply act right.

    It also does no good to drum up business by telling they should pay but have no consequences if they don’t. Transit operators invest a LOT into infrastructure and maintenance. They give away free or severely reduced cost passes to the poor. There needs to continue to be laws on the books that make sure people aren’t taking liberties with the system.

  • Guest

    Yes. Transit systems should adopt the library model. Target only the repeat offenders. Nobody gets beaten up, thrown to the ground and put in jail because they didn’t return a library book on time. They do lose their borrowing privileges if they rack up too many fines.

  • johnaustingreenfield

    Are there any cities where the first time you fail to feed a meter or pay a toll you face a fine of up to $300 or 10 days in jail?

