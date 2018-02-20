Today’s Headlines

- Trump Wants to Erode 150 Years of Federal Support for Infrastructure (Seattle Times)
- You Could Double What We Spend on Walking and Biking With a 1 Cent Gas Tax (Mobility Lab)
- Elon Musk Has Started Hyperloop Digging in D.C. and WaPo Is Skeptical
- Positive Train Control Could Prevent a Crash Every Other Day (Charleston Post and Courier)
- Minneapolis Planning 10 More Bus Rapid Transit Lines (Star-Tribune)
- Yes, the North Spokane Corridor Freeway Is Still Happening (Spokesman-Review)
- Massachusetts Awards Complete Streets Funds to Springfield (WWLP)
- Bus Ridership Down 24 Percent in South Bend, Indiana (South Bend Tribune)
- Cycling Getting More Popular in Wilmington, NC (Star News)