Today’s Headlines

  • Center for American Progress: Trump’s Infrastructure Plan Is a Scam
  • Even Trump Doubts His Own Infrastructure Plan (CNBC, NBC News)
  • D.C. Metro Expects Ridership to Decline This Year (WTOP)
  • Uber and Waymo Settle Self-Driving Car Lawsuit (NPR, The Verge, CNBC)
  • Free CATS Fare for UNC-Charlotte Students But Not Nearby HBCU (Observer)
  • Campaign for Nashville Transit Plan Kicks Off (Tennessean)
  • Dallas Gets Serious About Making Bike-Share Companies Clean Up (News)
  • LimeBike Gets Some Good Press By Cleaning Up Dallas Lake (NBC DFW)
  • MARTA Considers Making the Low-Ridership Atlanta Streetcar Free Again (AJC)
  • Bike Lanes Coming to Dayton (Daily News), Titusville (Herald), and Tucson (KVOA)