Today’s Headlines

  • Indiana Lawmakers Reconsider Light Rail Ban in Hopes of Luring Amazon (Indy Star)
  • Georgia Lawmakers Mull Expanding MARTA and Rebranding It “The ATL” (WABE)
  • Trump’s Infrastructure Plan Favors Wealthy Areas Over Poor Ones (Quartz)
  • Republicans Tired of Waiting for Trump’s Infrastructure Plan (Politico)
  • NIMBYs and Republicans Are Trying to Stop Minneapolis’s Southwest Line (Star Trib)
  • First of $200M Worth of Bike Lanes Breaks Ground in San Diego (Union-Tribune)
  • Phoenix Councilman Recommends Throwing Bikes in the Trash (Arizona Republic)
  • Kansas City Streetcar Riders Are Still Driving — and Parking (Star)
  • Cycle Tracks Are Helpful on Fast Roads, But What About Slow Streets? (Strong Towns)
  • U.K. City Developing Cheap Lighter-Than-Light Rail for Suburbs (Global Rail News)