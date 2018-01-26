Today’s Headlines

- Indiana Lawmakers Reconsider Light Rail Ban in Hopes of Luring Amazon (Indy Star)
- Georgia Lawmakers Mull Expanding MARTA and Rebranding It “The ATL” (WABE)
- Trump’s Infrastructure Plan Favors Wealthy Areas Over Poor Ones (Quartz)
- Republicans Tired of Waiting for Trump’s Infrastructure Plan (Politico)
- NIMBYs and Republicans Are Trying to Stop Minneapolis’s Southwest Line (Star Trib)
- First of $200M Worth of Bike Lanes Breaks Ground in San Diego (Union-Tribune)
- Phoenix Councilman Recommends Throwing Bikes in the Trash (Arizona Republic)
- Kansas City Streetcar Riders Are Still Driving — and Parking (Star)
- Cycle Tracks Are Helpful on Fast Roads, But What About Slow Streets? (Strong Towns)
- U.K. City Developing Cheap Lighter-Than-Light Rail for Suburbs (Global Rail News)