The ACLU’s Dangerous Windshield Bias

Photo: Tinker Air Force Base

Every year in the U.S., about 40,000 people lose their lives in traffic crashes. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speeding is a factor in 10,000 of these deaths.

In addition to safer street design, one of the proven methods to reduce deadly speeding is camera enforcement. A robust set of studies conclusively shows that speed camera programs save lives. But American cities and towns constantly have to defend their automated enforcement programs from angry motorists who don’t want to be fined for speeding or running red lights.

The latest case is in Iowa, where the state chapter of the ACLU has joined the campaign against traffic enforcement cameras in the statehouse. A bill supported by the Iowa ACLU would ban the use of all traffic cameras statewide, according to the Sioux City Journal.

On its website, the Iowa ACLU questions the safety rationale for camera enforcement, citing the increase in fender-benders after the installation of some red light cameras. It’s a lazy argument that ignores the reduction in far more severe T-bone crashes and the proven, life-saving impact of red light cameras.

The Iowa chapter also says it prefers human police officers to cameras. But entrusting traffic enforcement to police officers raises much more serious civil liberties issues. Racial bias in police enforcement is a systemic problem all over the country, and cops have killed people during traffic stops for minor transgressions.

There are certainly reasons to watchdog camera enforcement programs and ensure that they are set up in a way that fairly incentivizes safe driving. But the ACLU isn’t making recommendations about how to preserve the integrity of traffic cameras in Iowa — the organization is lending its name to an outright ban.

The same attitude is apparent on the national ACLU site, where policy analyst Jay Stanley waves away the life-threatening risk that speeding drivers pose:

For better or worse, speed limits are one area where our laws are out of synch with behavioral norms. Although almost everyone supports enforcement against genuinely dangerous behavior on the roads, many people routinely violate speed limits who would almost never break other laws. As I have discussed before, social norms are often at least as important as actual written law in governing behavior. When the two don’t line up, the results can be interesting.

The lengthy, rambling passage devotes zero consideration to the 10,000 Americans who die — lose their lives — every year as a result of the behavior we have “normalized.”

Other ACLU chapters have played thoughtful roles in crafting automated enforcement systems. In New York, for instance, the NYCLU signed off on bus lane cameras after getting guarantees that they would only capture bus lane violations and that images would not be stored indefinitely.

There’s a role for the ACLU to play in hammering out the how camera enforcement should operate. But it’s inexcusable to ignore the toll in human lives caused by dangerous driving, and how fair automated enforcement can prevent it.

  Reader

    The other problem with Jay Stanley’s interpretation of speeding is that he makes the classic mistake of looking at it as a problem of social norms not matching the law instead of looking at it as a problem of road design not matching the law.

  Elizabeth F

    If speed limits are wrong, the easy problem is to fix them. It should be possible for us, as a society, to set speed limits and then stick with them. Instead, we set speed limits that are more “suggestions” than limits, and then act surprised if anyone follows them at all.

  • Its funny that the ACLU takes a different attitude towards the “social norm” of gun ownership and had for some time tried to pretend that Heller vs. District of Columbia never happened. I think most ACLU bigshots drive cars but don’t own guns. Their position on this is stupid. The social norm that has to change, on the basis of the science that has been done on crash lethality vs. speed, is the behavior, not the downgrading of speed enforcement.

    But the other issue is roadway design. Strong Town tells us that if you build a road that looks like it should be driven fast, it will be driven fast, i.e., “stroads” or the six or eight lane urban superhighways called Avenues in places like Albuquerque. Motorists are justifiably schizophrenic when we ticket them for speeding but on the other hand design surface transportation to optimize level of service rather than safety.

  Sean

    The argument against speeding cameras summed up:
    “I really want to be able to speed through neighborhoods, and I don’t want to have to pay fines for doing so.”

  gneiss

    The equity argument is probably the best one to use here with the ACLU. Traffic stops are one of the most fraught points of contact most people have with police, largely because they can so easily turn confrontational. Not to mention that law enforcement in the US have a long history of using traffic stops as a pretext for harassment and racial profiling.

    Using cameras would take those elements out of the equation, and if there are privacy issues, then the ACLU should work with local governments to insure that there are limits and rules on the use of data that is collect from these cameras – not ban the technology altogether.

  gneiss

    The traffic engineering profession and politicians who enable them are largely to blame here for creating roadways with a “margin of error” and LOS metrics in an attempt to protect drivers from harm and facilitate high motor vehicle throughput. Ironically, straightening and widening roads as safety measures has just lead to faster and more dangerous roads, particularly for those not in motor vehicles, with a feedback loop to communities demanding the lower speed limits.

    Instead of designing roads poorly, we should be changing the laws and standards for those professionals so they take the concerns of communities into account.

    Too bad the ACLU isn’t looking at these laws which have created the dangerous streets in the first place.

  redbike

    The ACLU – when it tends to its knitting – defends Civil Liberties. IANAL, but you’d be hard-pressed to convince me that operating a motor vehicle is either a civil liberty or a right. It’s a licensed and regulated activity.

    Directly related, consider New York City’s Legal Aid Society squandering its limited resources challenging the constitutionality of NYC’s “Right of Way” law:

    http://gothamist.com/2017/10/10/right_of_way_law_challenge.php

  1980Gardener

    I agree with the position of the author entirely, but can we refrain from cheap shots such as calling the ACLU’s writing “rambling”?

    We can disagree with others while being respectful.

  • I have always had a hard time convincing myself that I have a right to privacy when operating a licensed, registered, and heavily regulated vehicle on the public right of way in plain sight of law enforcement or other citizens. Certainly, law enforcement has no right to conduct an illegal search, but as far as measuring my speed or if I am running a red light???

