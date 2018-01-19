Today’s Headlines

  • St. Louis Officials Unveil Plan for New Light Rail Line (KMOV, KWMU)
  • Glendale, AZ, Will Spend $162M in Light Rail Money on Roads Instead (Star)
  • Maryland’s Purple Line Still Expected to Open in 2022 (WaPo)
  • Richmond Retimes Traffic Lights to Improve Pedestrian Safety (WTVR)
  • Raleigh Building Its First Protected Bike Lane (News & Observer)
  • Weather-Related Problems Plague Cincinnati Streetcar (WLWT)
  • The Oklahoman Has Photos of OK City’s New Streetcars, Arriving Next Month
  • Albuquerque Cycling Advocates Want to Ban Parking in Bike Lanes (KRGE)
  • What Drives Itself in Vegas, Stays in Vegas (Fortune)
  • johnaustingreenfield

    My first thought was, “What, the Raleigh bicycle company is getting into the bike infrastructure business now?”