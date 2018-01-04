Today’s Headlines

  • Trump’s Infrastructure Plan Is All About Making Road-Builders Rich (Newsweek)
  • Washington DOT Hopes Bus-Only Shoulder Lane Will Ease Seattle Traffic (Q13)
  • If the Milwaukee Streetcar Is Free, People Will Flip When It’s Not Free Anymore (Urban Milwaukee)
  • Curbed Expects Further Expansion of Detroit Transit in 2018
  • Ignore the Clutter: Bike-Share Will Benefit Dallas (Morning News)
  • Denver Transit Testing Trains on Delayed G-Line (Post)
  • Wired’s Advice for Cities in 2018: Collect Data and Consider Your Curbs
  • China Opened 100 Miles of New Subway Lines Last Week (Next City)
  • Canadian City Saw 50% Jump in Ridership on Free-Fare Days (CNC)