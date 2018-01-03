Today’s Headlines

  • As Ridership Falls, DC Metro Mulls Complete Overhaul (WaPo)
  • Minneapolis Council Wants to Make D-Line BRT a Higher Priority (Star-Tribune)
  • Columbus’s First BRT Line Is Running and Free This Week (Underground)
  • After a Year of Scandals, Uber Takes a $20 Billion Haircut (Vanity Fair)
  • These Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in Texas (Houston Press)
  • Next City Highlights the Urban Transportation Ballot Initiatives of 2017
  • Auto Capital Michigan Tries to Catch Up on Cycling Safety Laws (WTOP)
  • Bikelash Strikes in Baltimore (WJZ)
  • Montana Traffic Deaths Fall for Second Straight Year (Missoulian)
  Ian Luria

    The headline writing is getting lazy at StreetsBlog.

    “As Ridership Falls, DC Metro Mulls Complete Overhaul” could be better written as: “As Bus Ridership Falls, DC Metro Mulls Complete Bus Overhaul” as the article is actually about the bus system and really nothing about the train system. Misleading headline.

    Secondly, “These Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in Texas” is actually a link to information about the most dangerous in Houston that are part of a statewide list published on a separate site. So, why not link directly to the study, or tell your readers that this is a link to the most dangerous in Houston, instead of promising a list of the entire state.

    I am going to have to cut back on visiting here if there is such laziness towards your readers.