Today’s Headlines

- As Ridership Falls, DC Metro Mulls Complete Overhaul (WaPo)
- Minneapolis Council Wants to Make D-Line BRT a Higher Priority (Star-Tribune)
- Columbus’s First BRT Line Is Running and Free This Week (Underground)
- After a Year of Scandals, Uber Takes a $20 Billion Haircut (Vanity Fair)
- These Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in Texas (Houston Press)
- Next City Highlights the Urban Transportation Ballot Initiatives of 2017
- Auto Capital Michigan Tries to Catch Up on Cycling Safety Laws (WTOP)
- Bikelash Strikes in Baltimore (WJZ)
- Montana Traffic Deaths Fall for Second Straight Year (Missoulian)