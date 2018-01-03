Study: Cyclists Don’t Break Traffic Laws Any More Than Drivers Do

Photo: VeloTraffic/Wikimedia Commons
Photo: VeloTraffic/Wikimedia Commons

A study [PDF] commissioned by the Florida Department of Transportation provides new insight into how cyclists and drivers interact, and found that motorists and dangerous street design — not cyclist behavior — are the primary factors that put cyclists at risk.

Researchers from the University of South Florida gathered data from 100 bike riders in and around Tampa. Participants’ bikes were mounted with sensors, cameras, and GPS to record their movements for a total of 2,000 hours.

The results do not support the assumption that cyclists are reckless rule-breakers.

According to the study, bicyclists were in compliance with traffic laws 88 percent of the time during the day and 87 percent of the time at night. The observed compliance rate for drivers who interacted with participants was slightly lower, at 85 percent during the day. (There weren’t enough nighttime driver observations to report a compliance rate.)

During the study period there were three incidents involving right-turning motorists that were characterized by researchers as “close calls.” Two were caused by drivers who failed to yield. In one case the cyclist crossed during the “Do Not Walk pedestrian signal.” This implies he was riding on the sidewalk, though the study does not specify street conditions.

There were 21 “no close call” right turn instances involving motorists and cyclists. Cyclists were compliant with the rules in every instance, and in four cases drivers failed to yield.

There was one recorded collision. In that case, a motorist hit the bicyclist from behind as she waited to turn left. The crash occurred on a road with no bike lane or sidewalk, forcing the bicyclist to use the general travel lane. The study authors determined the cause of the crash was lack of bike infrastructure and driver error.

“The driver was impatient and tried to pass at a relatively high speed since the oncoming traffic was about to stop for the bicyclist to turn,” the report says.

The study found bicyclists favored bike lanes or the sidewalk to riding in the general travel lane. “Sharing the road with vehicle flow was usually associated with higher crash risk than the other two locations and, therefore, was the least favorite choice,” wrote the researchers.

When there was a bike lane, bicyclists chose to ride in it 87 percent of the time, while 8.7 percent rode on sidewalk and 4.3 percent rode in the motor vehicle lane.

The study recorded 19 “close calls” involving drivers who passed cyclists with less than three feet of clearance. The data seemed to show that the presence of bike lanes was a key factor: Five incidents happened when a bike lane was present and 14 occurred when there was no bike lane.

“The lack of dedicated bike lanes, wider bike lanes, and/or sidewalks is a primary reason for close calls with passing vehicles, where bicyclists have to share the limited road space with vehicle flow,” says the report.

The study is not without its shortcomings. It’s unknown how much the presence of monitoring equipment influenced cyclist behavior. Researchers classified cyclists by level of “risk” and “distraction” based on a questionnaire. But the study authors did not, for example, account for situations where complying with traffic laws actually makes cyclists less safe.

The study recommended a few strategies for Florida, which has a bike fatality rate that is three times the national average. Though they found that nearly nine out of 10 cyclists obeyed traffic laws, researchers’ suggestions were heavy on cyclist “education,” which does nothing to protect people on bikes from dangerous drivers on roads that force them to ride with motor vehicle traffic. The more pertinent recommendations were for more and better bike infrastructure.

Hat tip to Don Kostelec

  • Hoboken Urbanist

    I’m shocked, shocked I say

  • saimin

    Bicyclists mostly break the rules to avoid dangerous situations. Motorists mostly break the rules to increase their speed.

  • TakeFive

    So everybody’s a scofflaw? Good to know.

  • Shawn Wilson

    This is BS. If someone strapped on cameras and GPS gear to my bike I would be driving like an angel too. I see bicyclists every day doing stupid stuff, not obeying traffic laws.

  • Cynara2

    I would say 100% ride on the sidewalk. Probably all of them “only” use the sidewalk for this one stretch, to get around this one stop sign…just this one street, etc.

  • reynard

    Dude, virtually every driver breaks a whole host of laws every time they get behind the wheel. Fail to signal a lane change or turn? Law broken. Most drivers NEVER use a signal, and they turn a lot. That’s a lot of laws broken. Over the speed limit? Against the law. Everyone knows that there is a certain amount they can go over before a cop bothers to stop them, so nearly everyone goes a bit over almost always – lots of laws broken there. Fiddling with your mobile device? Law breaking. Turn right on red when there’s a sign saying not to do it? Law broken. Stop your car at a light in a crosswalk? You guessed it, you broke the law. If you claim that you don’t see nearly every driver you encounter do these things, then you simply aren’t paying attention and probably have no business having a driver’s licence. Open your eyes.

  • SingleOccupantDriver

    Primarily, it’s outrageously wasteful auto design width that make cycling dangerous. Pedaled or motored cycles and scooters sharing lanes with right-sized thin electric vehicles would be far safer for biker bodies and lungs.

  • SurlyCyclist

    Did you read the article? They did the same thing to motorists and monitored them for 2,000 hours. Do you really think the participants were on their best behavior for 2,000 hours?

    I run a dashcam in my car and a gopro when I ride. You essentially forget about them pretty quickly and your normal habits will come out.

    I see motorists and cyclists break traffic laws. I see motorists breaking laws and endangering peoples lives at a ridiculously higher rate than I do cyclists though.

  • Folicle

    Not true. I see cyclists ride on crosswalks and blow through stop signs and lights a lot. They are all attempts to maintain a higher average speed.

    More generally I think that pedestrians perceive cyclists as breaking the law more because cyclist transgressions tend to affect pedestrians more, e.g. not stopping at crosswalks and stop signs.

  • Folicle

    People see what they want to see. But Shawn makes a good point above – riders and drivers who know they are being watched will behave differently.

  • Frank Krygowski

    “… researchers’ suggestions were heavy on cyclist “education,” which does
    nothing to protect people on bikes from dangerous drivers on roads that
    force them to ride with motor vehicle traffic.” ???

    Absolute nonsense! Any decent cycling education program will teach cyclists how to anticipate motorist mistakes and defend against them. They teach riding techniques that allow safe and almost always pleasant riding in the presence of motor vehicles.

    More importantly, cycling education (like the Cycling Savvy program) allows cyclists to ride in safety NOW, using the infrastructure and road rights that cyclists already have.

    And the best education programs go even further. They also teach cyclists to spot the extra hazards generated by weird facilities – for example, the bike paths that hide cyclists from drivers until they run into each other at intersections or driveways. Or like the designs that send bicyclists flying into intersections from unexpected directions.

    Streetsblog’s editorial slant is to scare people away from riding bikes until some fairy tale future when segregated infrastructure has been built everywhere. But good riding education lets you ride well in the real world.

    If I’d waited for Streetsblog’s fantasy world, my family and I would have missed a lifetime of wonderful cycling.

  • reynard

    Oh, I forgot another big one that motorists fail at: completely stopping at stop signs. Big no-no, but most look the other way when a motorist does it. On top of that motor crashes, per year, kill more Americans than the whole Vietnam war. Bike crashes that kill people? Less than a right wing gun fanatic in a Las Vegas hotel room. You are seriously claiming that car negligence is less of a problem than bike negligence? – reposted to correct a spelling error.

  • reynard

    No, he only mentions cyclist’s infractions. Not a single indictment of motorist behaviour. Completely biased comment.

  • reynard

    Cyclist transgressions tend to affect pedestrians more? Are you living in reality? Look at the statistics showing accidends and deaths between motor traffic and bike traffic in regard to pedestrian injury and deaths. Take a guess which one wins. Are you serious?

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Oregon Study Finds 94 Percent of Cyclists Stop at Red Lights

By Angie Schmitt |
Contrary to lawless cyclist mythos, a study finds that nearly all cyclists in four Oregon cities stop for red lights. Meanwhile, according to Michael Andersen at Bike Portland, unrelated research suggests that “speeding in a car on local streets is at least six times more common than running a red light on a bike.” Portland State University […]

Cyclists Are Special, and They Should Have Their Own Rules

By Angie Schmitt |
There’s a line of reasoning advanced by the media, angry motorists and, sometimes, cyclists, that goes something like: Since some cyclists don’t follow the rules, cyclists don’t deserve respect. A version of this axiom was repeated yesterday by Sarah Goodyear at Atlantic Cities, in an article titled “Cyclists Aren’t ‘Special,’ and They Shouldn’t Play by Their […]