What the Amtrak 501 Derailment Says About America’s Failure to Prevent Train Crashes

Photo: Pierce County Sheriff's Office via the Urbanist
When an Amtrak train derailed yesterday near Tacoma, Washington, killing at least three and injuring dozens, none other than Donald Trump jumped right in with a tweet about his long-rumored infrastructure plan. It was ironic, to say the least, considering the GOP tax bill is expected to punish transit and passenger rail budgets.

But funding alone doesn’t account for what happened. Amtrak was running its first passenger train along an upgraded route from Seattle to Portland. The service is now shorter and more direct thanks to $180 million in federal stimulus funding.

While the investigation is just beginning, initial reports indicate that the train entered a tight curve at too high a speed. Sandy Johnston at Itinerant Urbanist puts the crash in context with a look at the American rail industry’s failure to prevent speed-related crashes:

Though I discourage speculation about root causes, it’s impossible not to note the scary parallels between this crash and two other recent overspeed crashes, Amtrak 188 at Frankford Junction, Philadelphia in 2015 and Metro-North at Spuyten Duyvil in the Bronx in 2013.

Amtrak 188 entered a 50 mph curve at 106 mph; in a situation eerily similar to today’s the Metro-North train entered a 30 mph curve at 82 mph. We still don’t really know the root cause of the Frankford Junction crash, though most theories have centered around the engineer (who is suffering from amnesia from the accident) losing attention somehow, without his recollections it’s impossible to know for sure. At Spuyten Duyvil the engineer suffered from sleep apnea and was apparently asleep as the train went around the curve (the same issue has come up in several other, more minor commuter rail incidents recently, including at Hoboken and Atlantic Terminal). Whatever the cause, overspeed incidents are all too common on American railroads.

Positive train control technology, mandated by Congress after a 2008 train crash, could have prevented these derailments. On the Cascades route, PTC is supposed to go live in 2018.

While the lack of any dedicated funding for PTC has played a role in lagging adoption, Johnston says the core problem is Amtrak’s dysfunctional safety culture:

Jason Laughlin of the Philadelphia Inquirer just published a piece yesterday (literally not kidding) building off of the NTSB’s scathing assessment of Amtrak’s “safety culture,” stemming from yet another fatal crash, this one at Chester, PA in 2016. Let’s just take a moment to appreciate that the two maintenance-of-way workers killed in the crash and the train engineer involved all tested positive for drugs, and yet that was not found to be a necessary contributing factor to the crash. Similar assessments of commuter railroads have been, while perhaps not as bad, not encouraging either.

American railroading has a lot of pathologies — a reactionary culture; toxic labor-management relations; an inability to accept innovation or new ideas — but few have the potential to affect riders as directly as the dysfunctional attitude that it sometimes seems everyone from the top down takes toward safety. It’s a problem that pervades both management and labor, and no one should escape the recriminations, when they come, unscathed. Alex Forrest has a good thread about the cultural contrasts between American and Japanese attitudes toward rail safety; but let’s just say the challenge of 21st century American railroading will be to change a culture where the idea that a train will go on the ground every so often is acceptable rather than unimaginable.

  • rohmen

    Maybe it was unavoidable given geography/right of way requirements, and i get that PTC would help make a difference, but why is any rail infrastructure designed in a way that a train has to slow to 30 m.p.h. in order to be safe? That seems painfully slow.

  • BlueFairlane

    Looking at the map, that does look like a really tight corridor. You have a national wildlife refuge on the west end, a golf course they probably didn’t want to plow through to the north, a large empty space that I suspect belongs to the Nisqually Indian Tribe on the south, and all sorts of tidewater wetlands scattered all over the place, all before you start heading into built-up suburbs. I can understand the impulse to keep the corridor to the interstate. Here, the line was trying to shift to the other side of the highway as quickly as possible, with sort of a flyover.

    In short, think in order to avoid that curve, something big and expensive would have had to give.

  • Liam

    > Maybe it was unavoidable given geography/right of way requirements, and i get that PTC would help make a difference . . .

    You answered your own question.

    PTC is necessary, period. Even if we were somehow able to straighten out all the railroads in the US so that they could be ran at a constant speed, there would still be signal passed at danger and railcar collision incidents for which PTC is needed to prevent.

    PTC is also easier to implement than moving/altering rights-of-way.

  • Tooscrapps

    This new route was just an existing line that received upgrades for Amtrak travel. You probably would never design it like that now and there certainly were not the funds for a new curve and flyover.

  • david vartanoff

    The route simply should not have been inaugurated without PTC in service. Political BS desires for ribbon cutting–there was a VIP ceremony Friday–were allowed to override safety.
    As to the location logistics, the RR route had been a slow speed freight bypass for decades; the bridge location dates to when US 99 was built. Restricted speed curves, are very common on most US rail routes–usually a result of surrounding geography and prior landownership. The “luxury” os straighter Interstate designs was a result of huge eminent public domain land acquisition often involving neighborhoods of low political influence.

  • vnm

    A lot of the conversation around railroad safety focuses on Positive Train Control, which is a system that automatically overrides humans to slow down a train that is operating above the speed limit. At the rate that we are going now, this system will save lives every year. Congress-persons have been pushing for this and obviously it is worth pursuing for that reason alone. But meanwhile, speeding motorists are probably killing 10,000 times that number of people per year. Where is the political conversation about establishing a system for motorists that will automatically prevent them from driving above the posted speed limits? A positive train control for drivers would save tens of thousands of lives a year. And no one would dare even suggest it. At a minimum, where is the political will to establish stricter enforcement against speeding? If anything, politicians are standing in the way of this goal by preventing speed camera enforcement. As a society we seem to passively waiting for self-driving cars to save us? But if anything, legislation is standing in the way of that too.

    The human mind is a curious thing. Commensurate with fatality and injury statistics, for every article about train safety, for every press release from elected officials calling for positive train control or greater rail safety, there should be 1,000 articles and press releases looking into what can be done to pursue motorist safety. Is licensing up to par? What can be done to tweak public messaging campaigns? What is the latest in enforcement? Etc. Etc. Etc. One thousand articles and press releases. But no one has the mental capacity for that.

    Given the order of magnitude of the danger posed by motor vehicles, the single best way to pursue public safety is mode shift – shifting trips made by people in motor vehicles onto trains, buses, walking, biking. It’s why New York has the safest per-capita driving rate in the country. Everyone rides the subway. How many lives does Amtrak save per year by getting people out of their cars? It’s impossible to say, but it might be able to estimate based on passenger-miles traveled. What IS possible to say, and what everyone talks about, is how many people Amtrak kills per year, and by focusing on that number we’re perhaps focusing on the wrong solutions.

    So for the sake of safety, people should be encouraged to ride the train. I fear that unfunded mandates, even for safety like Positive Train Control, may result in the opposite. If Amtrak and commuter railroads have to raise fares to pay for Positive Train Control, and some proportion of riders shift away to make the trip by car instead, and those people crash their cars proportionally, the unfunded mandate of PTC will have the perverse effect of eroding safety. I guess it would take an academic study to figure that out.

  • thielges

    Why is PTC taking so long to deploy? The technology to support automated adherence to fixed speed limits has been around for a half century. That simplified fixed speed limit PTC would have prevented yesterday’s crash as well as the other two similar crashes mentioned in this article.

    Meanwhile Google and others have been has been running fully automated robo-cars past my office every day for several years with only a few fender benders that were attributed to human drivers. The engineering required to successfully drive a car is orders of magnitude greater than simple fixed track speed control.

    There’s something deeply wrong here. Organizational inertia? A regulatory bureaucracy that is making perfect the enemy of good? Obstructionist trade unions? Greedy contractors massively inflating costs?

    Really this can’t be that hard. A call out to computer science teachers out there: Assign your students a project to design a smartphone ap that uses GPS to track location and speed and raise an alarm when the brakes need to be applied. If nothing else maybe passengers will download that ap and pound on the door to the engineer’s compartment to wake them up when the train exceeds the speed limit.

