Talking Headways Podcast: Transatlantic Part 2 — London

This week I chat again with Jonn Ellege of CityMetric (catch up on part one, if you haven’t listened yet). This time it’s my turn to interview and we cover a lot of ground. We talk about major London transit projects including Crossrail and high speed rail, how Transport for London is regulating Uber, what’s happening to the buses on Oxford Street, and more.