Send in Your Nominations for the Best Urban Street Transformation of 2017

For the fourth year running Streetsblog is honoring the transportation agencies that have transformed city streets from conveyor belts for cars into places that work for transit, biking, or walking. And the first step in our “Best Urban Street Transformation” competition is collecting nominations from readers.

Did your city complete a great project this year that carved out street space for bus riders or cyclists or pedestrians — or better yet, all three? Send in your nomination to angie at streetsblog dot org or leave a comment below.

Please include a short description of the project and what it accomplished, as well as links to helpful supporting information and photographs of the street before and after implementation. Entries are due by Tuesday, December 19.

We took the prerogative of nominating Albuquerque, New Mexico, for its bus rapid transit project on Central Avenue, the city’s main drag. The project will speed up bus service on Albuquerque’s busiest transit route, which also happens to be a section of historic Route 66. The new design includes center-running painted bus lanes, impressive new bus shelters with level boarding in the median, and 16 miles of rebuilt or enhanced sidewalks. The design is rated higher than any other BRT layout in America, with full service slated to kick off in March.

After we collect the nominations and narrow the field down to a set of finalists, we’ll put the competition up for a vote. Readers will decide the winner, and we’ll post the results before the new year.