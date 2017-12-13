Today’s Headlines

  • Is Trump Finally Going to Release an Infrastructure Plan? (HuffPost)
  • Trump’s Pick to Head FHWA Withdraws (Cedar Rapids Gazette)
  • Auto-Centric Cities Are Bad for Kids’ Health and Development (Curbed)
  • Colorado Tests Per-Mile Charge in Lieu of Gas Tax (Denver Post)
  • Baltimore Finds Charging for Circulator Would Actually Lose Money (Brew)
  • Bridge Closure Pushes Sacramento Cyclists to Ride on Freeway (Bee)
  • Dallas Transit Isn’t Accessible for the People Who Need It Most (KERA)
  • SORTA Sticks With Cincinnati Streetcar (WCPO)
  • 43 Percent of Microsoft Employees Don’t Drive to Work (Mobility Lab)